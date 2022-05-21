Johnny Depp’s lawyer reacts to romance rumors

Since her participation in the trial for defamation of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the lawyer has gained notoriety among the admirers of the actor who see a possible romance between the two

Camille Vasquez It has become a trend in social networks due to its forceful interrogation of Amber Heardwith which he questioned his previous testimonies about the mistreatment received by the actor.

many admirers of Johnny Depp began to insinuate that by body language that Vasquez might have a sentimental relationship with his defendant.

In various videos of TikTok You can see excerpts from the images of the trial in which the chemistry that the actor has with his lawyer is seen. With the romantic music that they put in the videos, many media began to take up the possibility of a relationship.

The TMZ news site, which has videos that have been published in the trial, asked the lawyer some questions in which she tells her that the question about possible rumors of a romance “They’re all over the internet.”

Faced with this question, Vásquez only began to laugh and continued walking without commenting on anything else.

The same medium has also carried out an investigation in which they mention that Camille is in a relationship with a British man who works in real estate, which would break the idea of ​​a romance with Depp.

Camille Vasquez graduated from the University of Southern California and Southwestern Law Schoolis part of the firm Brown Rudnickand has a website that specializes in defamation lawsuits.

