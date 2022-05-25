Johnny Depp’s lawyer reacts to rumors of his alleged romance with the actor

Apart from his good work in court, where he put Amber Heard to try to discredit her arguments about the violence that the actress would have suffered at the hands of her ex-husband Johnny Deppthe actor’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, These days he is reaping an unexpected prominence, and not at all desired, about the apparent complicity that he would have exhibited with his famous client during some moments of the media trial.

A photo from the last oral hearing portrays Vasquez placing his hand on the arm of the Hollywood star, who in turn directs her lawyer a grimace that has been interpreted as a timid smile.

That and other images have led certain Internet users and the media to speculate about a possible romance between the two, a theory that has now been denied by sources close to the jurist.

In fact, when asked directly about this matter, The lawyer he has limited himself to directing a smile to the journalists to settle the conversation.

Camille Vasquez, 37, is one of the most prestigious lawyers in her firm, and is not for less.