Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Rejects Comparing Amber Heard to Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot and Zendaya

Johnny Depp’s attorney has rejected an expert’s assessment of Amber Heard’s career and her comparison to actors like Jason Momoa, Zendaya and Gal Gadot.

At the trial in which Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation, entertainment consultant Kathryn Arnold said Heard could be enjoying the same professional success as Gadot, Momoa and Zendaya were it not for the Depp team’s alleged “smear campaign.” against him .

“When you look at the time period that Waldman’s statements came out [en 2020]and you look at what was going on with Ms. Heard’s career before the deposition and what happened after the deposition, it’s very clear to make that correlation,” Arnold testified in court on Monday, May 23.

“It would have been very reasonable to believe that his career would have been on the same upward trajectory as those other actors were it not for the spurious accusations.”

Adam Waldman accused Heard of orchestrating a “battering hoax” in an interview with the Daily Mail in 2020.

Arnold added that Heard’s career was “following a very nice steady climb and was on the verge of a meteoric rise with Aquaman Y Aquaman 2before the statements [difamatorias]”.

Actress Amber Heard arrives in the courtroom after a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax on May 23. (Copyright The Associated Press All rights Reserved 2022)

During cross-examination, Depp’s lawyers rejected Arnold’s comparison.

The star team Pirates of the Caribbean stated that Arnold’s comparison of Heard to the aforementioned actors was very wrong, as all of them were signed to blockbuster franchises or had higher-profile careers than Heard in 2020.

Last week, Heard said that her role in Aquaman 2 was significantly reduced due to his battle with Depp.

The actress commented in court, “I fought very hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the movie.”

He added, “They gave me a script and then they gave me new versions of the script where they had cut scenes that contained action. There my character and another character were introduced, without revealing any spoilers, two characters fighting each other. They basically cut out a lot of my paper. They just removed a big chunk.”

Heard claims that her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomdue for release in 2023, was dropped after Depp’s team called his initial claims of abuse a “hoax”.

Taking the stand in Fairfax County, Virginia, Heard testified that he was paid $1 million, plus a box office bonus, for the first film of Aquaman which was released in 2018. He added that his contract said he would earn $2 million for the second film.

Asked by Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, if she had been able to get work since then, Heard replied, “I’ve done a little independent film.”

With court proceedings still ongoing, a number of high-profile people voiced their support for Heard, including Julia Fox, Rachel Riley, and Kathy Griffin.

Meanwhile, others have publicly supported Depp, including celebrities such as Winona Ryder, Javier Bardem and Eva Green, who seem to side with the star. Pirates of the Caribbean in dispute.