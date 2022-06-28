Johnny Depp’s lawyer starred in a heroic act inside a plane in the United States

After a few weeks ago the spotlights of the international press shone brightly for the American lawyer of Colombian descent, Camille Vasquezafter achieving an important victory in the media case Depp vs Heardthe woman has once again been in the news but now for her people skills and for starring in a made heroic inside an airplane in the United States.

According to international media, the fact that recently put Vasquez at the center of attention again, and has even meant beginning to be referred to with the nickname ‘Wonder Woman’, It happened a few days ago inside a flight that covered the route between Los Angeles and New York, where the timely reaction of the woman has been considered the key factor in saving the life of another passenger who was on board, and that, in an event not yet explained, he fell to the floor, suffering a strong blow to the head.

According to detailed international media, among which the media specialized in the show stands out TMZ, Camille Vasquez hurriedly got up to render first aid to the 70-year-old manacting even before the same members of the flight crew.

According to the local media in the United States, although the woman has no medical knowledge, and given the rush to act, with the plane at more than 40,000 feet, she resorted to consulting by phone with some relatives who are specialists in the health sector, in order to establish if there were serious injuries that required some kind of special treatment, being able to provide initial help to the affected man, a situation that after a few minutes was supported by another passenger who was a doctor, and who assumed control of the emergency.

Thanks to the timely action of Vasquez, it was determined that the old man had not suffered a cerebral hemorrhage or a cardiac event.

Although the lawyer did not perform major medical maneuvers, her timely reaction and willingness to help she was recognized by other passengers, who began to refer to her as ‘Wonder Woman’, given the qualities of successful, brave, helpful, and even pretty, typical of the comic book heroine, which are reflected in Vasquez.

Thanks to the timely action of the lawyer, the man managed to regain consciousness, and later, once the plane had landed, he was treated by medical personnel from the airport.

In addition to the new nickname of the successful lawyer, she and her companions descended from the plane with public recognition from the plane’s crew, who wanted to exalt the woman, giving her two bottles of wine.

Recently, and after the triumph of Camille Vasquez in court, the woman also made headlines thanks to the way in which the law firm for which she works decided to recognize her achievement on the bench, in defense of the powerful actor, announcing an important promotion in the professional career of the lawyer and leader of the remembered actor’s defense team.

The firm for which Vasquez works announced that, after the triumph in court, they have decided that Camille went from being a worker at the law firm to becoming a partner at this, which represents a laudable achievement in his professional career.

Now the Brown Rundick Law Firm has within its team of partners the professional, 37 years old, born in San Francisco (California) with Colombian descent.