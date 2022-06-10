Johnny Depp’s lawyer talks about his relationship with the actor

Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez / Courtesy

The lawyer Camille Vasquez, who represented Johnny Depp in the defamation trial against Amber Heard, spoke about the relationship he has with the interpreter and revealed that in addition to being friends, they will soon see each other again.

Because in the middle of the legal battle rumors arose of a possible romance between the actor and the legal defender, Camille explained in an interview for the program The fat and the skinny why he did not deny this situation to the press.

“I couldn’t answer, the court instructed us that we couldn’t give interviews or say anything in court, so I couldn’t,” Vasquez explained.

Likewise, the lawyer explained the reason why she was effusive and affectionate with the protagonist of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ saga during the process.

“Yes, of course (I hugged him), he is my friend, but first he is my client, and he was going through something very difficult and I love my clients very much and I am Hispanic, I like to hug and touch people… kisses do not, but I do give him a hug because he needed it, “he explained.

Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez / Courtesy

Immediately afterwards, and with a big smile, Camille Vasquez confessed that in the coming weeks she will meet again with the American actor. “I am going to be in Europe this summer where he is going to be playing and he told me that if he wanted me to come and look at him.”

Finally, Depp’s legal defender revealed that it was with his family that he celebrated his victory in this media case.

“I called my parents, yes, my mammy and daddy, they were speechless, they had no words, I called my sister and my (niece) granddaughter told me ‘bravo aunt’, she is two years old and she is my heart,” he said.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ON VIDEO: Johnny Depp has many reasons to celebrate his 59th birthday