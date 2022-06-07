Johnny Depp’s lawyer: You won’t believe who Camile Vsquez is dating

Camille Vasquez has attracted quite a bit of attention after defend johnny depp in his libel suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean abuse in an opinion piece.

Rumors started fast

As soon as he saw Camille taking care of business, the media began to praise his work and it was even rumored that he had a relationship with his client. She, well, she swims further from reality since she was seen with her boyfriend, and that ends with the rumors about her relationship with Depp.

She was staying at the nearby hotel

According to the “Daily Mail”, Vasquez, 37, and her boyfriend Edward Owenwho is only a year older than here, were seen together leaving the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Virginia, which is located very close to the courthouse. fairfax county., where the case took place Depp vs Heard. she helped Depp obtain a judgment in her favor and ordered Heard to pay $10 million in compensation.

According to sources close to the couple, they told the media outlet that they met in London last year at the very popular Cow pub.

You are a senior director of a company

Owen is also in the business world and is the senior director of WeWork, educated in Cambridge, where he is in charge of real estate for Europe, Middle East and Asia.

She took care of business

Camille Vasquez attracted a lot of attention because he handled the case in a very domineering manner, it was not shy on cameranor was he intimidated by the high-profile case, and was partly responsible for winning the case.

The verdict favored Depp

In its verdict, the jury awarded more than $10 million in damages to Deppand also considered Heard’s counterclaim, awarding her $2 million in damages.

“Today’s verdict proves what we’ve been saying all along. That the statements against Johnny Depp are defamatory and lack evidence. We are very grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation, and to the judge and court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources to this case,” he told the media.