Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Hint He May Not Collect Payment From Amber Heard

The lawyers of Johnny Depp, Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez shared their thoughts on the actor’s win when a Virginia jury awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages related to lost jobs and career opportunities and $5 million in punitive damages a week ago after finding “clear and convincing evidence” that Amber Heard he defamed him in a 2018 op-ed.

It was on this Wednesday’s episode of the ‘Today’ show, where Camille and Benjamin discussed how the time since the verdict It has been indicative of a very positive change for the actor.

“This was a decision made by the jury on the evidence presented by both parties and it was overwhelmingly in favor of Mr. Depp,” Ben said detailing Johnny’s reaction after the victory.

“He was over the moon, it was as if the weight of the world had been lifted off his shoulders. Y I feel like finally, after six years, he has his life back“, he pointed.

“The key to victory was focusing on facts and evidence and Johnny’s opportunity to tell the truth for the first time. It was six years of preparation and I think he was able to connect with the jury and the general public, ”added Camille.

when they were asked if Johnny would collect Amber’s winnings, the lawyers hinted that he may not collect payment insisting that Depp is satisfied with his “full win” to finally clear his name.

“It was never about money for Mr. Depp. It was about restoring his reputation, and he has. It was unanimous: there were seven people who decided that he was defamed,” Chew replied.

Amber Heard’s lawyer gave an interview for the same program a day after knowing the verdict and had revealed that the actress does not have the means to pay damages to her ex-husband.

“No, absolutely not,” Elaine Charlson Bredehoft replied to host Savannah Guthrie when she asked if Heard could pay the fine.

For six weeks, the trial between Hollywood figures opened their lives to public scrutiny, dominated headlines and caused a stir on social media platforms.

After three days of deliberations, the jury returned a verdict in Depp’s favor on June 1, finding that Heard was tarnishing his reputation and damaging his career with his allegations of domestic abuse.

