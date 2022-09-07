Johnny Depp’s plan to show pornographic material about Amber Heard

Months after the trial between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard Sensitive material on the case continues to surface. In a series of official communications that have emerged in recent weeks, it was learned that the actor planned to use pornographic photos of the actress in court.

The information is part of the more than 6,000 judicial documents released by the media TheDailyBeastwithin which also Amber Heard said that his ex edited photos to show himself beaten.

How was Johnny Depp's plan to destroy Amber Heard

Among the leaked documents, there are internal communications between the parties involved and the Justice, while deciding what type of evidence was presented. So when Heard’s legal team learned what Depp’s lawyers were going to show, they objected.

“Mr. Depp improperly seeks to present evidence of the following irrelevant personal matters: (1) nude photos of Amber Heard; (2) the video of a reality show by Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney; (3) Whitney and Amber’s past romantic relationships; (4) Amber Heard’s past romantic relationships in the brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Mr. Depp,” legal representatives for the actress listed.

Johnny Depp, along with his lawyers Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, after hearing the final details of the trial against Amber Heard in which he benefited. (Photo: Reuters/Steve Helber)

In addition, the lawyers said that Depp was trying to “suggest or imply frivolously and maliciously that Mrs. Heard was once an escort, “they maintained.

Based on the positions of Depp and Heard’s lawyers, the judge, at that time, dismissed the inclusion of this private and sensitive material, such as a large number of elements that were not analyzed in court where the oral process took place. .

What the secret documents of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard said

In the more than six thousand court documents that were exposed, there are different requests, requests and accusations. One of the most striking is that the protagonist of Aquaman slipped that depp made him lose several million dollars when the actor worked in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.

The actress Amber Heard I was married to Johnny Depp when the actor was closing the contract with Disney to work on a fifth part of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean. According to documents released in TheDailyBeast, the lawyers pleaded with Heard to reconsider his decision not to claim part of those millions. He could do it, since the money could be treated as “community property”, a legal figure similar to “family property” in Argentina.

Amber Heard, leaving the Fairfax courts after the verdict that benefited Johnny Depp in the defamation trial. (Photo: Reuters/Tom Brenner)

“You are being incredibly true to your word”their legal representatives told Heard via email when she told them that she was not going to agree to claim that part. “This is not about the money”, answered.

However, on the brink of judgment, Heard repented and tried to install this discussion as proof of what he would have earned if he “claimed his share,” a figure that could have been 50 million dollars, estimated. The judge refused to include her since she had little to do with the defamation that was being discussed.

In addition, Amber Heard’s lawyers accused Johnny Depp to edit pictures of your scratches and bruisesas well as an audio of the actress, which was presented as part of the defamation trial.