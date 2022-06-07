Johnny Depp’s reflection for his fans: “We did the right thing together”

Johnny Depp’s message to his fans: “We did the right thing together” (Reuters)

Six days after winning the defamation case against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp thanked his fans for the support he received in his legal battle against his ex-wife.

Alongside a video posted to his TikTok account, the actor wrote: “ To all my most precious, loyal and unwavering followers. We have been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We did the right thing together. And now, we’ll all move forward together ”.

“You are, as always, my employers, and once again, I have no other way to say thank you, other than to say thank you. Thanks. My love and respect, JD”, concluded his publication, which was also shared on his Instagram account.

On Wednesday, Depp won the libel case against his ex-wife and the jury ordered the actress to pay him $15 million: $10 million in compensation and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge reduced the punitive damages award to $350,000. .

On the other hand, the jury determined that Depp had defamed Heard, 36, in one of three claims in a countersuit the “Aquaman” actress filed against her ex-husband and will receive $2 million from her ex-husband.

Depp was not present when the verdict was read in court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Wednesday. After hearing the ruling in his favor, he said that “the best is yet to come.”

“Six years ago, my life, the lives of my children, the lives of those closest to me and also the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported me and believed in me changed forever. All in the blink of an eye. of one eye,” she said. “And six years later, the jury gave me my life back.”

“I am truly honored,” Depp continued. “From the beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, no matter the outcome. Telling the truth was something I owed to my children and to all those who have stood by me. I feel at peace knowing that I finally made it.”.

Johnny Depp’s Message To His Fans

Amber Heard’s attorney said the “unbalanced” social media frenzy swayed the jury. Furthermore, she claimed that your client does not have the USD 10 million to pay her ex-husband and confirmed that his client is determined to appeal the ruling.

The seven-member jury found the actress acted with “malice” when she published a column in The Washington Post in 2018, in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

In a statement, Heard she said she was disappointed “beyond words” and called the verdict a “setback” for women.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I am heartbroken because the mountain of evidence was not enough to confront the disproportionate power and influence of my ex-husband”, affirmed the actress.

