Johnny Depp’s surprise show: the actor played and sang rock classics while waiting for the sentence of the trial with Amber Heard

Jeff Beck And Johnny Depp Playing Hendrix Little Wing At Sheffield City Hall Uk 29th May 2022

The actor Johnny Depp sang in England this Sunday with the British musician Jeff Beck. It was a surprise performance as the jury deliberates in his libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard in the United States.

Videos posted on social media show Depp, guitar in hand, rocking out on stage during Beck’s concert, which took place in Sheffield, according to Hollywood Reporter. Depp and Beck performed their 2020 collaboration “Isolation”a cover of the 1970 John Lennon song.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Depp and Beck also covered Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.”

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp – Isolation – Live Sheffield 2022

Depp’s appearance brought him back to his roots, as before starting his acting career he aspired to be a musician. His acting career was short-lived, however, as he testified during his libel trial, as he found more success in acting.

Depp is also a member of the rock group, The Hollywood Vampires, along with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry of Aerosmith. The band performed at the Rock in Rio music festival in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2016, when Depp was dealing with allegations of domestic abuse from Heard.

A return to music that other music legends also seem to celebrate, such as Paul McCartney, who shared in his last concert the video that the actor together with Natalie Portman recorded for him in 2012, where he is seen performing the song “My Valentine ”.

Waiting for the court decision

The jury hearing the defamation case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which is taking place in Fairfax, near Washington DC, will resume its deliberations on Tuesday after meeting for a couple of hours on Friday after the presentation of closing arguments (AFP )

After six weeks of testimony at the libel trial in which Johnny Depp and Amber Heard attacked each other with unsavory details about their brief marriage, both sides asked the jury the same thing: They want their life back.

Heard “ruined his life by falsely telling the world that she was a survivor of domestic abuse committed at the hands of Mr. Depp,” Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez said in closing arguments in a Faixfax, Virginia, court.

Heard’s lawyers, meanwhile, said Depp ruined Heard’s life by waging a smear campaign against her when she filed for divorce and publicly accused him of assault in 2016.

“In Mr. Depp’s world, you don’t leave Mr. Depp,” said Heard’s attorney, J. Benjamin Rottenborn. “If you do, he will start a global humiliation campaign against you.”

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million over an opinion piece she wrote that was published in The Washington Post in 2018, while she is countersuing him for $100 million (Reuters)

Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million following a column she wrote in 2018 for Washington Postin which she does not name him, but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard, for his part, presented a counterclaim, requesting $100 million compensation.

“For Mr. Depp this case has never been about money”Depp’s lawyer, Benjamin Chew, told the jury. “This is about Mr. Depp’s reputation and getting him released from the prison he’s lived in for the last six years.”

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor has testified that his “goal is the truth” as he seeks to clear his name at the trial, which is being televised live through various outlets.. She has said several times under oath that she never hit Heard or any woman. Because of Heard’s accusations, Depp said he lost “nothing less than everything.”

Heard testified: “I wanted to clear my name. That is all that I have”.

A verdict that experts consider will not be favorable to the actor. However, it has served to win back public support.

Following closing arguments on Thursday, the jury is expected to announce its verdict this week.

