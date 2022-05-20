Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard live today | Breaking news and news from May 19

Summary of the May 18 session of the Depp v. heard

We share a summary of what happened in the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard yesterday, May 18.

– The court returned to session on Wednesday with video testimony from Raquel Pennington, who was a close friend of Heard during her relationship with Depp. The jury heard Pennington recount his meeting with Heard after the actress returned from Australia in 2015.

– The following testimony was from Joshua Drew, who was dating Pennington when Depp and Heard were together. He talked about an incident with Johnny Depp on Amber’s birthday.

– Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez, was called to the stand. Whitney recounted her experience with an argument between her sister, Amber Heard, and Depp that escalated, claiming that the actor hit her during the incident, which happened in March 2015.

– elizabeth marza friend of the actress, testified through a 2019 video statement about being present during the couple’s discussion in May 2016, in which he said he was afraid of Depp.

– Through a video statement made in 2021, the makeup artist Melanie Inglessis explained how she covered the wounds on Heard’s face before an appearance “The Late Late Show With James Corden”in December 2015.

– Kristina Sextonwho served as Heard’s acting coach from 2010 to 2017, said she witnessed Heard and Depp’s relationship go from “loving and passionate” to sad. She said that she saw Heard less and less and that the actress would arrive late for training sessions crying.