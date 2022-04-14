Johnny Depp’s trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard begins with a lot of drama

The trial of the lawsuit for defamation filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heardpossibly become a six-week attack soap operaHeard’s lawyers warned the jury in Virginia on Tuesday.

“You will see who the real Johnny Depp is, beyond the fame, beyond the pirate costumes.” Heard’s attorney said, J. Benjamin Rottenborn to the jury during opening arguments in the civil trial. “Because Johnny Depp filed this case, all of this will come out.”

Depp sued Heard for defamation in Fairfax County Circuit Court. after she wrote a Washington Post op-ed in 2018 referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Depp says the article indirectly defames him by referring to allegations of abuse Heard made in 2016. Depp denies abusing her.

On Tuesday, in opening arguments, Rottenborn said the evidence will show that Depp physically and sexually abused Heard on multiple occasions.. But she told the jury they don’t need to referee the couple’s turbulent marriage if they focus on the basics of the defamation lawsuit.

Amber Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn gives opening arguments in the trial in which actor Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation. (Brendan Smyalowski)

The attorney argued that Heard was exercising her right to free expression as an activist. when he wrote the article, which focused primarily on the general topic of domestic violence.

He also noted that the 2018 article did not damage Depp’s reputation. He said the allegations of abuse had been public for two years when the article was published and that Depp’s Career Downturn Is a Result of Drug and Alcohol Abusewhich has made him an unreliable actor for Hollywood studios.

“This man’s poor choices have brought him to this point”he said “Stop blaming other people for the problems you created yourself”.

Above all, the lawyer pointed out that the article in question never mentions Depp by name. Depp’s attorney, Benjamin Chew, acknowledged that Depp’s name never appears in the piece.

“I didn’t have to”Chew told the jury. “Everyone in Hollywood knew exactly who he was talking about.”

Defamation by implication

Depp’s team argues that the article is an example of “libel by implication”. In the December 2018 article, Heard wrote: “Two years ago I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and felt the full force of our culture’s anger against women who speak out”.

Chew said that was a clear reference to the restraining order Heard filed for in May 2016 – just after Depp told her he wanted a divorce – in which she claimed she had been physically abused.

Chew testified that Heard appeared in court on May 27 of that year with a bruise on her face that was photographed by paparazzi. But He added that the evidence will show that Heard inflicted the wound on herself to ruin Depp’s reputation. He added that the actor and Heard had not seen each other since May 21, as he was on a tour of Europe with his band, The Hollywood Vampires.

Actress Amber Heard, left, checks some documents before the trial in which she is being sued by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. (Brendan Smyalowski)

Police and others saw Heard immediately after May 21 and her face was unharmed, Chew said. He added that a witness will testify that he saw security footage of Heard’s sister throwing fake punches at her and they both laugh.

Another of Depp’s lawyers, Camille Vasquez, told the jury that Heard refuses to admit that she lied and is now in more trouble. “You can’t back down. She has been living and breathing this lie for years,” Vasquez said. “He is going to give the performance of his life in this court.”

Depp and Heard are expected to testify at trial, that It is anticipated that it could last six weeks. The actors could also testify Paul Bettany Y James Franco and the tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Some 80 people, most of them Depp supporters, sat in court on Tuesday. Some lined up for hours to get seats, though several rows remained empty.

The court was silent a few minutes before 10:00 a.m. when Heard entered the room, through a special room usually reserved for the judge, but sighs could be heard when Depp entered a minute later, also because of the special access. .

A civil jury of seven members and four alternates was selected Monday to hear the case.

Heard’s attorneys had sought to have the trial held in California, where the actors live. But a judge ruled that Depp was within his rights to bring the case in Virginia, because the servers of The Washington Post’s online edition are located in the state. Depp’s lawyers have also said they filed the case in Virginia, in part, because local law is more favorable to their arguments.