Johnny Depp’s trial of Amber Heard: a cosmetics company discredited the actress’s version

The trial that began Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation not only became public and viral, but it is also trending on social networks. the actor is suing for 50 million dollars to his former partner from 2014 to 2016, for accusing him of domestic abuse and harming his career, causing him to lose important movie roles.

A major cosmetics brand used the platform tik tok to contradict the version of the defense of the ex-wife of the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbeanin which claims to have camouflaged the bruises with a signature correction line, which apparently did not yet exist.

I also read: From Juliana Awada to Chano: the look of the guests at the wedding of Jorge Lanata and Elba Marcovecchio

A cosmetics company denied the version of the actress on Tik Tok. (Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL).

What was Amber Heard’s defense

During one of the sessions of the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard, the actress of Aquaman He assured that to hide the signs of the alleged domestic abuse of which he was a victim by the actor, he frequently used the Milani Conceal Perfect All In One Correcting Kitthe same one that the lawyers assured that the defendant used throughout the relationship.

Nevertheless, Milani Cosmetics debunked these claims with a Tik Tok video. In it, the brand assumes that what Heard’s lawyers said would not be sticking to reality, since the launch dates of this correction kit would not agree with the dates where the actress of The Justice League claims to have used this makeup.

Amber Heard in the defamation lawsuit brought by Johnny Depp. (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)

Milani denied Heard’s statements with a video on Tik Tok

According to milanithe statements of the actress are not true, since, according to what was declared in the trial, the mistreatment by Johnny Depp would have taken place during the period from 2014 to 2016, while the kit to which the actress refers It would have been released just in 2017.

The video, which went viral on the platform tik tok, shows a small excerpt from the trial, where her defense shows the makeup she would have used to cover up the actor’s alleged abuses. Following this, the company shows the makeup exposed in court, look for the line in its catalog on-line Y does zoom to the launch date, which actually dates from the year 2017.

Johnny Depp’s trial of Amber Heard: the viral video of Tik Tok. (Video: Tik Tok).

The video was posted on last April 21 and has already accumulated over 4.2 million views. The description of the post reads as follows: “They asked us. For the record that our correction kit was launched in 2017″.

Follow us at @estilotn and find out everything new in fashion and beauty.