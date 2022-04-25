Johnny Depp’s trial revives Amber Heard’s threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne

Fights, abuse, drugs and infidelity are some of the evidence that the actor has gathered to try to prove that it was she who physically and emotionally abused him during the time they were married. The alleged parallel relationships that the actress would have maintained include, according to Johnny Depp, several romances with different personalities such as the actor James Franco or the founder of Tesla Elon Muskwith whom Amber shared her life for several months after their separation.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

(Getty Images)



It had previously been rumored that the famous interpreter had had a sexual encounter with Elon Musk and British model Cara Delevingne in a Los Angeles penthouse owned by her ex. In 2020, Josh Drew – Johnny Depp’s neighbor and ex-husband of Amber’s best friend, Rocky Pennington – declared that there was a relationship between the tycoon and the two women. At that time the tabloid Daily Mail published some images in which a woman very similar to Cara is seen in the elevator of the building where the actor’s apartment is located. The building’s chief counselor, named Trinity Corrine Esparza, also stated in 2017 that she had seen the three of them together in that same place. “I watched them go up and down the elevator over and over again. Cara would go up and down and then Elon and Amber would go up and down,” she said.