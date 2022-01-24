Johnny Depp’s true love are children Lily-Rose and Jack

Even though Hollywood has decided that it can do without him, Johnny Depp still confirms himself as one of the most interesting and profound souls in major cinema. His utterances are rare and the gloomy look makes him seem unwilling to reveal anything about himself. Instead, interviewed by Palacescope, did know what it is the role he cares about the most, namely that of father. To the interviewer who asked him what makes him proudest, the actor did not hesitate: «My children. Nothing surpasses them and does not even come close to them ».

Johnny Depp has two children, born from the union with Vanessa Paradis: Lily-Rose, 22, and Jack, 19. The first, who is her mother’s double, is an actress and model, the face of Chanel, Timothée Chalamet’s ex-girlfriend, who has always followed her parents’ footsteps. His brother Jack seems to be more discreet for the moment, he doesn’t like being in the spotlight, much less on social networks.

Whenever he talks about the two boys, Johnny Depp puts all of his love as a father and describes them as his real strength, much more than the successes obtained in the world of cinema: “In work, being satisfied with what one has done is death”. A reflection that seems marked by bitterness, also because his career is stalled after the stormy divorce from Amber Heard. The Minamata case, on the true story of the photographer W. Eugene Smith who documented mercury poisoning in a Japanese town, is a project that Depp cares a lot about but hasn’t even been released in theaters: “It’s a film that touches the lives of many people . Does it make sense to penalize him because of the boycott against me? ».

Depp wonders if it makes sense to judge without knowing the truth: “There is this tendency to make hasty judgments based only on someone’s words. When you become the target of attacks from all over the first reaction is amazement. So everything is out of control and no one can be safe. One sentence is enough and the ground collapses under your feet. It didn’t just happen to me, it happened to a lot of people. ”

But what happened to him did not bend him and never mind if Hollywood no longer wants him in the pirate role of Jack Sparrow: “The characters I play are always with me, as if they were in a shirt pocket. I can always take Sparrow to see sick children in a hospital. Nobody can take it away from me even if I no longer play it on the big screen ».

Johnny Depp seems to be looking ahead: «I love experiences and, far from Hollywood, I want to put myself at the service of some artist who has the urge to express something. Even if it were a 15-year-old filming with a cell phone, it would suit me fine. Everything has already been done, the only thing that can matter is the freshness of the gaze“.

On closer inspection, perhaps it is Johnny Depp who has decided to do without Hollywood. Not the other.