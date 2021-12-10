One month ago Johnny he asked for alms on the dock in Milan. Solidarity contest among the readers of the «Corriere»: the Casa dello Spirito e delle arti Foundation collected donations. The 31-year-old was welcomed into a community of Don Mazzi and works as a warehouse worker in a Piedmontese company. «I load the boxes at dawn, in the cold: mowing and I’m happy” Read on courier

Latest News from the network: Johnny fell

SUNDAY IN / Il Musichiere is back with Pierpaolo Pretelli and Bobby Solo

… space for the grand final! (Update by Emanuela Longo) Mara Venier: “Fall? I was in been … this week to keep us company by performing in the rendition of some hits of Johnny …



The Minamata case, Dream Horse, Mandibules, Atlas, Penguin Bloom, Tigers, Poly and the votes of the month DVD – Blu – ray

Video: 9 – Audio: 8 – Extra: 5.5 Minamata, the review: the rebirth of Johnny Depp in a shot … starring Naomi Watts, tells the story of Sam, mother of a family for one fall …



Johnny, fall and redemption of a homeless man: “I was a castaway, I got back on my feet (thanks to your … Courier Milan