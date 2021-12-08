News

Johnny | fall and redemption of a homeless man | “I was a castaway

Johnny, fall and redemption of a homeless man: “I was a castaway, I got back on my feet (thanks to your help)” (Thursday 9 December 2021)

One month ago Johnny he asked for alms on the dock in Milan. Solidarity contest among the readers of the «Corriere»: the Casa dello Spirito e delle arti Foundation collected donations. The 31-year-old was welcomed into a community of Don Mazzi and works as a warehouse worker in a Piedmontese company. «I load the boxes at dawn, in the cold: mowing and I’m happy”
