“Johnny Vs Amber” | the divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will become a documentary

“Johnny Vs Amber”: the divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will become a documentary (On Friday 19 November 2021) The long and complex divorce between Johnny Depp And Amber Heard will be discussed in a documentary, made by Discovery +, titled Johnny Vs Amber. Discovery + has just announced that a film about the history of the divorce between Johnny Depp And Amber Heard: the documentary in two parts, branded Optomen by All3Media and titled Johnny vs. Amber, will tell the story from the perspective of both world-famous stars. The documentary on the court case of …Read on movieplayer

