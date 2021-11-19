Johnny vs Amber: the documentary on the separation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Discovery put into production Johnny vs Amber, a two-episode documentary that tells the story of the end of the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and how it turned into a court case.

The film will be in two episodes because each of them will tell a version of the facts., With interviews, recordings and testimonies, even films shot by the couple themselves. The document will be available on Discovery Plus this fall.

In 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp and the case, which culminated in a British High Court verdict against Depp, won headlines around the world. Clare Laycock, senior vice president of planning and insights and head of entertainment at Discovery, said: “The series provides an in-depth insight into the epic battle that fueled the #JusticeforJohnnyDepp and #IStandWithYouAmberHeard fan campaigns and the very public High Court case that gripped us. All. Optomen did a fantastic job turning this multi-layered story into something compelling and terrifying. ”

Charlotte Reid, Discovery’s vice president of entertainment, said: “The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to be extremely divisive, between fans and the general public. We decided to make a documentary that explores the story from each of their perspectives, so that the viewer can go beyond the titles, understand who they are and decide who to believe in this complex human story. We think it’s a compelling, contemporary story about truth and lies that we hope will open a conversation with our viewers on Discovery Plus. ”

Nick Hornby, co-CEO of Optomen, added: “Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films offer viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that has gone tragically wrong and a better understanding of the all-important problem of domestic violence.”

Source: Variety