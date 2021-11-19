“Johnny vs Amber” the documentary

Discovery commissioned Johnny vs. Amber, a two-episode documentary that tells the story of the relationship crisis of Johnny Depp And Amber Heard and how it became a celebrity legal case.

The episodes are both funded by Optomen and each is told from one of the protagonists’ points of view. The documentary will include interviews with lawyers involved on both sides and testimonies from people close to the ex-couple. It will also examine extensive photographic material and audio recordings made by the couple themselves.

Johnny vs Amber coming in autumn

The documentary will be available on Discovery Plus this fall.

In 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp and the case, which ended in a guilty verdict for Depp in the British High Court, captured global attention.

Clare Laycock, senior vice president of organization and head of entertainment at Discovery, said, “The series offers an insight into the epic battle that started the #JusticeperJohnnyDepp and #IoStoConTeAmberHeard campaigns made by fans and the public case of High Court that has kept us all glued. Optomen did a fantastic job of making the layered story into something compelling and horrifying. “

Johnny vs Amber Other statements

Charlotte Reid, vice president of entertainment production at Discovery, said, “The story of what happened between Johnny and Amber continues to be immensely divisive, between fans and the general public. We intend to make a documentary that explores the story from each of the perspectives, so that the viewer can go beyond the headlines, understand who they are and decide who to believe in this complex human story. We think it’s a persuasive contemporary story about truth and lies that we hope opens a conversation with viewers on Discovery Plus. “

Nick Hornby, co-CEO at Optomen, added: “Through recordings, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that ended tragically badly, to better understand the enormous importance. the problem of domestic violence.

The series was proposed for Discovery Plus by Laycock, organized by Reid and produced by Matt Reid for Discovery Plus. It is produced by Hornby and Fran Baker for Optomen.

Source: Variety

