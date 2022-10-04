Just as the marriage Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard was one of the most mediatic as far as Hollywood celebrities are concerned, also the separation of both actors was a set of scandals and cross accusations, and that came to an end with the media trial for defamation that confronted both in court Americans in April of this year. And, of course, this scandalous story could not stop having its own series.

“Johnny vs. Amber: The Last Trial” is the name of this series, exclusive to hbo max and that it is available on that streaming platform since last September 20. Throughout only two episodes, the production reviews the mediatic judicial confrontation that resulted in a sentence for both to pay a certain amount as reparation.

Related news

“Johnny vs. Amber: the last trial”: the HBO Max series has only 2 episodes of 48 minutes. Source: Terra Archive.

“Johnny vs. Amber: The Last Trial”, the HBO series that reviews one of the biggest recent scandals

The series consists of two episodes, each lasting 48 minutes, something that makes it very dynamic and agile to watch. To the short duration is added, in addition, the media and conflict of the separation of the actor and actress, added to the series of crossed accusations that has each one of them as victim and victimizer, and vice versa.

Already in November, the first series was released that compiles the stormy marriage between the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean” and the actress from “Aquaman” -called “Johnny vs. Amber”-, so that “Johnny vs. Amber: The Last Trial” It is the sequel to this first production that reviewed the traumatic nature of the relationship. In this second series, a more detailed focus is made on the legal conflict, on the hearings and even has exclusive interviewees, such as experts, forensic experts and people close to the circle of each of the protagonists.

“The trial for defamation of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard in the American courts seen from the center, with forensic accounts of the main elements of the bitter legal battle, from the perspective of both parties”, is described in the official synopsis of hbo max from the series “Johnny vs. Amber: The Last Trial”.

“Johnny vs. Amber: the last trial”: the HBO Max series has only 2 episodes of 48 minutes. Source: Twitter @CineAlToque:

As anticipated in the trailer for “Johnny vs. Amber: The Last Trial” (hbo max), the two episodes seek to establish a parallelism in how happy the love story between the two actors began, until finally reaching the conviction that ordered Amber Heard to pay more than 10 million dollars to Johnny Depp, and Depp to shell out 2 million dollars for Heard.