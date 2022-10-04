Entertainment

“Johnny vs. Amber: the last trial”: the HBO Max series has only 2 episodes of 48 minutes

Just as the marriage Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard was one of the most mediatic as far as Hollywood celebrities are concerned, also the separation of both actors was a set of scandals and cross accusations, and that came to an end with the media trial for defamation that confronted both in court Americans in April of this year. And, of course, this scandalous story could not stop having its own series.

“Johnny vs. Amber: The Last Trial” is the name of this series, exclusive to hbo max and that it is available on that streaming platform since last September 20. Throughout only two episodes, the production reviews the mediatic judicial confrontation that resulted in a sentence for both to pay a certain amount as reparation.

