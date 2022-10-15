Johnny’s daughter was very spoiled for her 18th birthday

It is a gift for the less unusual and overpriced that the young Jade Hallyday received for the birthday of her 18 years. We reveal all the details of a birthday like no other!

Laeticia shares a moving message for Jade’s birthday

As she has just celebrated her 18th birthday, Jade Hallyday was able to count on her mother Laeticia to leave her a most moving message. On social networks, the mother of the young woman who has now come of age spoke to her daughter, returning to the memory of her famous father, Johnny Hallyday. It has already been 4 years since the famous owner of French music passed away, and on this special day, his widow did not fail to dedicate a note to him in her message to her daughter.

The one who had been verbally attacked in the street then describes Jade (who is often criticized on the Web) as being a young woman: “Filled with intelligence, light and empathy. » Before continuing : ” You embrace life without second thoughts. You know how to make it magical, simply because your soul is pure. We miss dad today, but he never really left. He is there in your heart. So let it fly over mountains, seas, rivers. »

An overpriced birthday present!

But if the singer’s daughter (who got very close to Maeva Ghennam) made a lot of noise, it was mainly because of her incredible birthday present. Indeed, when she had just turned 18, Jade received an incredible gift worth 45,000 euros. And it’s a stunning Tesla Model 3 electric car! Our colleagues from Here reveal the details.

Jade Hallyday: Johnny Hallyday’s daughter was very spoiled for her 18th birthday

