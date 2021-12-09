Johnson and Carrie’s second child born, she is a baby girl – Politics

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl, in a London hospital. “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support,” a statement read.

Wilfred had already been born from the union between the British premier and his current wife in April 2020. Johnson, known for his tumultuous personal life, marked by three marriages and an unknown number of relationships, with the new arrival in the family has in all seven children. The Tory leader had 4 from his second wife, Marina Wheeler, a lawyer, with whom he has experienced the longest union so far, about 25 years. Another son – born in 2009 from an extramarital affair with art expert Helen Macintyre and whose paternity he had initially denied – was then legally recognized in 2013. Only last September Johnson admitted in an interview granted on American TV Nbc to have the 6 children that all biographies credited him with for sure, to which the little one born today was added.