Johnson announces plan B: “New restrictions to stem Omicron”

Boris Johnson gave in to the advance of Omicron and adopted plan B to contain the pandemic, admitting that betting everything on vaccines was not enough: in the United Kingdom a new squeeze will start, with the obligation of a Green Pass on the premises, the widespread use of smart working and masks. The new variant, in effect, keeps all of Europe alert because it has appeared at a stage where the fourth wave is still strong. Just look at Germany, struggling with a death toll never seen in ten months.

Two weeks after the discovery of Omicron in South Africa, the scientific community still does not have sufficient data, although at the moment caution prevails over alarm. For the WHO, the new variant seems to cause symptoms “milder than the Delta” and there is no evidence that it is able to circumvent the current vaccines. At the same time, its spread is growing (it is in at least 57 countries in the world, 21 in Europe) and “the risk of reinfection increases”.

In Europe, Omicron is mainly present in the United Kingdom. It is spreading “much faster” than other variants and cases could double every two or three days, Boris Johnson said. Which ran for cover by announcing the adoption of a plan B of new restrictions that so far it had hoped to avoid, focusing everything on vaccinations. The new measures provide for the vaccination Green Pass (after two doses) for entry to discos and clubs where large groups of people gather, the return to the widespread indication of work from home and the extension of the use of the mask at large part of the premises indoors.

Further squeezes have taken place in Scandinavian countries, because infections are on the rise. In Denmark schools stop and bars, clubs and restaurants will have to close at midnight. In Norway, where the situation “is serious”, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has imposed a ceiling on home meetings and the obligation to wear a mask where distancing is impossible.

Omicron is keeping the attention of governments high as it risks fueling the fourth wave of the pandemic further. In Germany, the most exposed European country, the weekly incidence rate is decreasing but the daily infections remain very high, almost 70 thousand, and there has been a record of 527 deaths, never so many since February. A memo for Scholz, on the day of his inauguration at the chancellery. The President of the Republic Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked Angela Merkel’s successor to “make sure that the pandemic does not hold us in its grip for another year”, and the social democratic leader promised “continuity” in the fight against the virus. Reiterating that “only by vaccinating” he will get out.

For countries that are focusing on vaccines, the Green Pass has proved to be the most effective tool for isolating no vaxes without imposing the obligation of immunization. A delicate issue, because it concerns individual freedoms, on which the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, was keen to speak. Refusal to the vaccine “can lead to legal consequences, such as appropriate fines,” said the former president of Chile. However, adding that “under no circumstances should it be administered by force.”