Johnson at Cop26, ‘time is running out, one minute per hour X’ – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, 01 NOV – “Humanity has run out of time” to reverse the course of climate change that threatens the planet: “it remains a minute before midnight, if we are not serious” here and now “for our children it will be late “. This is the message that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses to world leaders by opening the CoP26 works in Glasgow, according to the previews of Downing Street. “We must move from words to real action on coal, cars, money (to invest in the transition) and trees”, insists Johnson: “it is no longer time for hopes, goals or aspirations”, but for “concrete commitments and deadlines towards the change”.



The UK leads by example and puts £ 12.6bn on the plate over the next 5 years (nearly € 15bn, or 3bn annually) to help transition to a sustainable global economy. (HANDLE).

