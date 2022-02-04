Johnson & Johnson and three other drug companies to pay Native Americans $ 590 million for the opioid crisis that is ravaging the tribes

Native American tribes reach a $ 590 million deal that will allow them to deal with the severe opioid crisis.

The pharmaceutical multinational Johnson & Johnson and the three largest drug distributors in the United States AmerisourceBergen, McKesson and Cardinal HealthThey agreed on Tuesday to pay a total of $ 590 million to Native American tribes for the country’s opioid crisis, according to documents filed in the United States District Court in Cleveland.

While Johnson & Johnson will pay off 150 million dollars over a two-year period, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen will pay 440 million dollars within seven years. This is how this becomes the largest opioid deal to date with Native American tribes. These communities claim that drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies have helped fuel the abuse of painkillers by creating addiction.

The Native American population has suffered some of the worst consequences of the opioid epidemic, more than any other population in the United States, by imposing severe financial burdens on tribal governments to cover increased spending on health care, social services, health care. ‘childhood, law enforcement and other government services, ”Native American tribal lawyers said.

The deal came after more than 400 Native American tribes sued the four companies for allegedly manufacturing and shipping opioids to their communities, despite warnings about health problems and overdoses. However, the agreement is not yet final, in fact there are no signatures of hundreds of tribes throughout the country, which hopefully will arrive soon and without obstacles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Native Americans had the highest rates of opioid-related fatal overdose between 1999 and 2015, despite making up less than 2% of the U.S. population. For example, research shows that more than twice as many Native Americans died of drug overdoses in Washington state than those of other racial and ethnic groups.

The response of the pharmaceutical companies

Addiction and death. Over the past two decades, the opioid epidemic has claimed the lives of nearly 500,000 lives in the United States. But faced with the obvious and fatal consequences of a drug addiction, companies say they have done nothing wrong and have followed federal laws responsibly.

This agreement is not an admission of any liability or tort and the Company will continue to defend itself against any litigation that the final agreement does not resolve, ”said Alison Fennell, spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson.

Cardinal Health, on the other hand, declined to comment, McKesson’s response is still pending and AmerisourceBergen assures that the agreement with the tribes “will accelerate the flow of resources to the communities affected by the crisis”, while allowing the company to focus on ensuring that the pharmaceutical supply chain meets the needs of healthcare professionals and patients.

Lloyd Miller, a leading lawyer for the plaintiffs, assured that this “monumental historic settlement” is a small but very important step in addressing an epidemic that has devastated tribal communities. An agreement that puts Native American tribes on an equal footing with states and cities while trying to reduce the opioid crisis.

