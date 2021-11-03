Johnson & Johnson, new dose within 6 months for those who are vaccinated: Pfizer (or Moderna) obligation

Over 1.5 million Italians who received the Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid vaccine will have to do a second dose with an mRna immunizer, i.e. Pfizer or Moderna, 6 months after the first. Taking into account that the first administrations started in April, the new administration should presumably begin immediately. This would be the orientation of the AIFA Technical Advisory Commission which is examining the dossier and which should formalize its decision by tomorrow. “The issue is not whether a new dose is necessary, because this is beyond doubt, the intention is to indicate to everyone the heterologous administration, that is with mRna vaccine, 180 days after inoculation or for those who want even earlier” , explains Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa on the eve of the decision of the Technical Advisory Commission of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) to which the Ministry of Health has asked for an opinion.

Johnson & Johnson, second dose “only with Moderna or Pfizer”

J&J, virus protection drop

The US company did not send the dossier with the request for the booster to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), but did so with the US Food and Drugs Administration (Fda) which on 20 October authorized the new dose recommending it to anyone aged 18 and over who received their first dose at least two months ago. To weigh, experts say, is the evident decline in protection from the virus of this vaccine a few months after administration. In reality, a definitive study on the decline in efficacy has not yet been published, but preliminary data circulating in the scientific community shows the need to re-immunize those who received Janssen’s single-dose. In the absence of definitive indications on the duration of the efficacy of the J&J vaccine, scientists believe that the studies published in the United Kingdom on AstraZeneca also apply to the immunizer of J&J, which uses the same adenovirus mechanism. “I believe that the Aifa Commission will give the green light to the indication to make the second dose for those who have made the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will have the function of a booster”.

Covid, contagion rise. Hope: «Extension of state of emergency? If necessary, we will be ready “

The theme of the third extended dose

But “in perspective, the booster dose for the entire population will be a necessary and useful measure to have further protection from the risk, as we see in Israel,” says Luca Richeldi, director of the Pneumology Unit of the Gemelli Irccs Polyclinic in Rome. On the other hand, he specifies, “information is acquired over time, we must proceed by verifying the hypotheses and we are fortunate to have a regulatory agency that evaluates all the evidence”. For Costa, on the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine it is reasonable to think of an extension of the audience: “I believe that by the end of the year we can reach the age of 50”, but now it is time for “an appeal that we must make to everyone those citizens for whom the second call is already foreseen: they must start booking on regional platforms to help from an organizational and logistical point of view ». Meanwhile, on the goal of reaching 90% vaccinated, the president of the Gimbe Foundation Nino Cartabellotta comments that «at this moment, rather than reaching this ceiling, we need to think about covering as many over 50s as possible. I would not dwell much on 90%, I would give priority to the conviction of those over 50 and not yet immunized. Politics must evaluate how to achieve this goal, also taking into consideration the vaccination obligation for that age group “. Richeldi, for his part, on the no vax underlines, “among them there are those who have ideological and unchangeable positions, but also people who really believe that the vaccine is not needed”. With the latter, “one-to-one work should be done” to explain that “getting vaccinated protects the individual from the serious effects of the disease and that getting vaccinated is also a gesture of civility. We cannot – he concludes – go back to filling hospitals with Covid patients as we saw months ago, when we were unable to treat people with heart attacks or cancers ».