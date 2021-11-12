Johnson & Johnson splits into two groups, pharmaceutical-medical and consumer

Listen to the audio version of the article

Johnson & Johnson splits into two listed companies. A bet on different paths for its pioneering business and leader in prescription drugs and medical technologies, capable of higher growth rates and profits. And for the consumer division, the historic heart of the group, but at the moment at the center of legal battles and now slowing down with a turnover of 15 billion.

Separation in 18-24 months

The operation, which will transform a health care giant born in 1886, will be completed within 18-24 months, CEO Alex Gorsky told The Wall Street Journal. Gorsky described the decision as a strategic choice, unrelated to the saga of court appeals on links between tumors and the use of his talcum powder. In an interview with the Journal, Gorsky stated that this is “the best way to ensure long-term sustainable growth and to better respond to demand”. Numerous details of the operation, including their future leadership, are yet to be defined. It is considered probable that the separation will take place through a spin off and a placement of securities of a newborn consumer group.

The sunset of the conglomerates

It is certainly a move – the abandonment of the diversified conglomerate model, engaged in multiple sectors and replaced by more agile and focused groups – that sees J&J following the path taken by another iconic brand of Corporate America, General Electric. In recent days, GE has announced a breakdown plan into three companies on Wall Street, which will correspond to its activities in aeronautics, healthcare and in the generation of energy and renewable sources. Other rival giants in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors have already made similar moves: both Pfizer and Merck have spin-off their consumer divisions to bolster investments in more profitable and promising drugs. In 2006, Pfizer had sold its consumer products division to J&J for over $ 16 billion. In 2019 he then created a joint venture with GlaxoSmithKline for generic drugs, GSK Consumer Healthcare. Merck had passed the consumer products business to Bayer for 14 billion in 2014.

The major consumer brands of J&J

J&J is the largest healthcare company in the world by revenue and its brands are among the most recognizable. The consumer and generic drug business boasts products such as the pain reliever Tylenol, Band-Aid patches, the aforementioned Baby Powder, as well as Neutrogena and Aveeno. Four brands have a turnover of over one billion and twenty of over 150 million. However, growth and profitability rates have slowed down for some time. In the last year, the consumer business grew by 1.1%, to about 15 billion.

The strategic pharmaceutical and medical business

The medical and prescription drug business is built on massive investment and research and has brought one of the U.S.-licensed Covid vaccines to market, a development that has turned the spotlight on the diversity of businesses and their performance managed by J&J. Its growth has been 8% over the past twelve months. The new and streamlined J&J Pharmaceutical and Medical, which will retain its original name, is expected to have sales of 80 billion a year, according to the company, remaining a leader in its field.