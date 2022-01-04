Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Omicron variant, “booster effective up to 85% against hospitalizations”

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine booster “shows up to 85% effectiveness against hospitalization in South Africa when Omicron is dominant.” This was communicated by the company, based on the new preliminary results of the South African Phase 3b Sisonke 2 study. A separate analysis also showed how this vaccine used as a heterologous booster, i.e. after a primary course completed with other shield products, generated a 41-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies and a 5.5-fold increase in CD8 + T cells against the new mutant.

Work conducted by the South African Medical Research Council (Samrc) found that the J&J recall reduced the risk of Covid hospitalization among healthcare workers in South Africa after Omicron became the dominant variant. During the months in which the study was ongoing (mid-November to mid-December), the frequency of Omicron increased from 82 to 98% of Covid cases in South Africa as reported by the Gisaid platform.

The second work reported by J&J is a separate analysis on the immune response to different vaccine regimens, conducted by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Bidmc), which demonstrated how a heterologous booster with Johnson & Johnson in people who had initially received the vaccine a Pfizer / BioNTech mRna (BNT162b2) generated a 41-fold increase in neutralizing antibody responses within four weeks after booster and a 5.5-fold increase in CD8 + T cells versus Omicron within two weeks. A homologous booster with the same mRna vaccine (BNT162b2), on the other hand, generated a 17-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies within four weeks after the booster and a 1.4-fold increase in CD8 + T cells within two weeks.

The data from the Sisonke 2 study add “to our growing body of evidence showing efficacy remains strong and stable over time, even against circulating variants such as Omicron and Delta – says Mathai Mammen, Global Head, Janssen Research & Development. “We believe that the protection may be due to the robust induced T cell responses. Furthermore, these data suggest that Omicron is not affecting the T cell responses generated by our vaccine.”

The data was sent to the medRxiv prepress server by the study authors, pending publication in peer-reviewed journals. The Sisonke 2 study involved healthcare professionals in South Africa who received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid vaccine as their primary vaccination, and evaluated the effect of a booster given 6 to 9 months after the single primary dose. Vaccine efficacy (Ev) increased over time from 63% at 0-13 days, up to 84% at 14-27 days and 85% at 1-2 months after booster, after correction for factors confusing.

“Even before considering Omicron’s increased infectivity, we must remember that frontline healthcare workers are at a much higher risk of being affected by Covid,” said Glenda E. Gray, president and CEO of South African Medical Research. Council (Samrc). “We are therefore encouraged to see that booster with the J&J vaccine provides strong protection in a challenging real-world environment where there is a high risk of exposure not only to Covid, but to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.”

The data on the efficacy “of the recall of the Ad26.COV2 vaccine against Omicron are important – adds Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director General of the South African National Department of Health – since this vaccine is part of our arsenal to fight Covid. These data should reassure health professionals who have not yet made the recall and convince them to get vaccinated as soon as possible “. The analysis of humoral and cellular responses against Omicron involved 65 people who received primary vaccination with two doses of Pfizer / BioNTech and then a homologous booster (24 of them) or heterologous with J&J (41) after at least six months, revealed that both regimens increased humoral and cellular responses against Omicron.

“Since the Omicron variant has mutated from the original Sars-CoV-2 strain, there is a need to understand how effective the currently licensed vaccines are in protecting against severe forms of the disease,” said Dan Barouch, director of the Virology Center. and vaccine research at Bidmc. “Our analysis shows that a Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster generated a robust increase in both neutralizing antibodies and T cells against Omicron.”