Johnson & Johnson vaccine recall: Ema starts the evaluation – Chronicle

Brussels, 22 November 2021 – The booster dose of Johnson & Johnson? The European Medicines Agency (Ema) began evaluating an application for the recall of the anti-Covid Janssen vaccine to be administered at least two months after the first dose to persons aged 18 and over. The outcome of this evaluation is expected “within a few weeks”, writes Ema in a note, “unless additional information is needed”. This was announced by the EU regulatory body, explaining that “the CHMP Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use will carry out an accelerated evaluation of the data presented by the company”. These data include “results on over 14,000 adults who received a second dose of Covid Janssen vaccine or a placebo 2 months after the initial dose.” The pool of experts will consider whether updates to the product information are appropriate.

Meanwhile, a long-term analysis shared today by Pfizer and BioNTech states that two doses of the mRna vaccine (from 30 micrograms each) have an efficacy of 100% against Covid in the age group between 12 and 15 years, measured from 7 days to more than 4 months after the second injection. Safety data also confirmed: the adverse event profile was “generally consistent with other clinical safety data for the vaccine, without serious safety concerns” observed in boys with at least 6 months of safety follow-up after the second dose . The long-term data, Pfizer and BioNTech explain, will now form the basis for the request for full approval of the vaccine in the US also for this segment of the population. This is an additional application for a license for organic products (sBla), already obtained for those over 16. In the States, the vaccine is currently available for 12-15 year-olds based on the authorization for emergency use (Eua), granted by the Fda in May 2021.







