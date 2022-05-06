Johnson & Johnson vaccine restricted by the FDA for thrombosis risk: what we know

Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine has been restricted by the FDA to specific categories of people due to the risk of thrombosis. Here’s what we know.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US federal agency responsible for regulating drugs, has decided to to limit the use of Covid vaccine from Johnson & Johnson due to the potential risk of thrombosis. Since the emergency use authorization dated February 27, 2021, 18.7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in the United States Janssen COVID-19 and, as specified by the FDA in the press release published on Thursday 5 May 2022, a total of 60 cases have been recorded since then thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) associated with inoculation. TTS is “a rare syndrome of blood clots potentially life-threatening in combination with low levels of platelets in the blood”. Nine of the 60 cases were fatal, showing a 15 percent mortality rate for those affected by the thrombotic event (the overall death rate for TTS is 0.48 cases per million doses).

Although the risk of developing thrombosis is extremely low – the incidence is 3.23 cases per million doses administered -, as indicated, the American federal agency has decided to limit the administration of this drug. A pause in the use of the adenoviral vector vaccine had already been taken on 13 April 2021 precisely to investigate suspected cases of TTS reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), but ten days later it was decided to revoke it. Scientists have continued to monitor epidemiological data to date, eventually deciding to impose limitations. Specifically, Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has been restricted to people 18 years of age and older for whom other COVID vaccines are not appropriate (e.g. because allergic to the excipients of mRNA vaccines like it Pfizer and the Modern); who would be left without vaccination against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 because for personal reasons he would not make a messenger RNA vaccine; and to whom in general would remain uncovered for lack of access to other vaccines. In fact, the FDA points out that i benefits vaccination against COVID outweigh the risks of infection, nevertheless, in light of the rare and potential risk of thrombosis, it was decided to put a stop to administrations, in light of the availability of other preparations.

Similar decisions had also been taken in Europe regarding the COVID adenoviral vector vaccines, Johnson & Johnson andAstrazenecaboth associated with the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, a condition also referred to by experts as “Vaccine-induced prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia syndrome” or VIPIT. The biological mechanism by which some people treated with adenoviral vector vaccines develop thrombotic events associated with the collapse of the platelet count, however, according to research from the University of Greifswald they are involved proteins And preservatives such as ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA). The study, specific to the AstraZeneca vaccine, concluded that the components of the drug can promote the formation of antigenic complexes with platelet factor 4 (PF4) by triggering inflammatory reactions, which in turn can fuel the prothrombotic response. TTS develops between one and two weeks after vaccine administration and manifests itself with chest pain, respiratory difficultiesheadache, blurred vision and formation of red petechiae on the skin. Even if treated promptly it can be a life-threatening condition.

Monitoring for adverse reactions continued continuously, until the new FDA decision to restrict the J&J vaccine (AstraZeneca is not authorized in the US). “We recognize that the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine still plays a role in the current response to the pandemic in the United States and across the global community. Our action reflects our updated risk analysis of TTS following administration of this vaccine and limits the use of the vaccine to certain individuals, ”said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Today’s action demonstrates the robustness of our security surveillance systems and our commitment to ensuring that science and data guide our decisions. We closely monitored the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine and the onset of TTS after its administration and used updated information from our security surveillance systems to review the UAA. From today in the information sheet Johnson & Johnson’s updated Covid vaccine reports that the drug can cause thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a potentially life-threatening condition.