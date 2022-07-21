Johnson says goodbye to the British Parliament with a “goodbye, baby”

The resigning British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said goodbye to Parliament on Wednesday with a “So long, baby“, in his last speech before the House of Commons before leaving power next September.

Johnson presided over his last control session today in the lower house, where he received a standing ovation from his parliamentary group as he left the room for the last time as prime minister.

When saying goodbye, the “tory” politician stressed that being head of government has been the “great privilege” of his life and described as “mission accomplished” having materialized Brexitovercome the covid pandemic and faced the Russian threat in Ukraine.

Johnson, who resigned on July 7 after more than 50 members of the Government resigned in protest at his managementparaphrased the character of Arnold Schwarzenegger from the science fiction movie “Terminator 2: the final judgment” (1991), at the end of the session with the phrase in Spanish “hasta la vista, baby”.

He also recommended that his successor in office – who will be announced on September 5, after the summer recess – look “forward” and defend “freedom and democracy.”

Earlier, the Labor leader, Keir Starmer, admitted that the relationship between the prime minister and the leader of the opposition “is not easy”, but that she wished him and his family “all the best for the future.”

House Speaker Lindsay Hoyle also wished Johnson and his family all the best.

“We’ve been through a lot of dark times in this chamber, like during the pandemic,” Hoyle said and paid tribute to him for the way he acted during that health crisis.

The president, however, admitted that lawmakers will have different views on Johnson’s legacy and that those views will be “passionately” preserved.

Likewise, Johnson did not want to comment on the candidates who aspire to succeed him but he stressed that the population has had the opportunity to observe the “talents” they have in recent television debates.

In the internal vote of the Conservative Party this afternoon, it will be possible to know the two candidates who will be submitted in the coming weeks to the vote of the members of the formation – some 160,000 – in view of the declaration of the winner in September.

The three remaining candidates are former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak; the head of Foreign Affairs, Liz Truss, and the Secretary of State for Trade, Penny Mourdant, although it is almost certain that Sunak will be among one of the two finalists.

Johnson will leave power in September after his leadership was the center of criticism for various scandals, especially for the parties at the Downing Street residence during the pandemic.