Johnson says it’s ‘vital’ Putin ‘fails’ Ukraine invasion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that it is “vital” that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “fails”, considering that if Russian President Vladimir Putin were “victorious”, he “will not stop”. only in that country.

Johnson delivered a closing speech today at a Conservative Party Congress in the English city of Blackpool, in which the Tory leader addressed the war between Russia and Ukraine.

As he pointed out, the invasion of Russian troops has been motivated by Putin’s “fear” of ending up with a “free and democratic” country like his neighbor.

“With each passing day of Ukraine’s heroic resistance, it becomes clear that Putin has made a catastrophic mistake … Why did he decide to invade a totally innocent country?” Johnson asked.

The conservative leader noted that Putin “didn’t really believe that Ukraine was going to join NATO anytime soon, he knew perfectly well that there were no plans to put missiles on Ukrainian soil.”

“I think he was afraid of Ukraine because in Ukraine they have a free press and free elections” and that threatened his way of running the country, he said.

Johnson called the invasion “the beginning of a new era of intimidation in Eastern Europe” and considered that the world is at a “turning point”, a moment “where you have to choose between freedom and oppression.”

“In Putin’s Russia you get jailed for 15 years just for calling an invasion an invasion, and if you protest against Putin in an election, you get poisoned or shot,” he recalled.

“It is precisely because Ukraine and Russia have historically had such a close relationship that he was terrified of the effect of the Ukrainian model on him and on Russia,” he said.

The London chief executive also remarked that “Putin’s war is destined to cause economic damage to the West for its benefit.”

“(Putin) knows that with every dollar increase in the price of a barrel of oil, he makes billions in profits from oil and gas sales,” he observed.