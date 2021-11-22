Johnson’s real crisis. Boom in illegal landings also overwhelms Brexit

They cross the English Channel in small boats or rafts overflowing with people attempting the crossing in search of their fortune in the UK. They flee from war, poverty, persecution, hatred, they are the same people who are massed on the eastern border of the European Union, between Poland and Belarus, only a few thousand kilometers to the west, trying to cross the barrier of water that separates them from the land of dreams. With the latest landings in recent days, immigrants who have left the French coasts to cross the Channel have reached 25 thousand since the beginning of the year, three times the arrivals in 2020, more than 10 times those of 2019. In November, on some days, more than a thousand people have landed, a record. “The problem is that the UK is too attractive, these people will have education, medical treatment, money, housing,” the former border police immigration chief told Times Radio.

Although only 20 miles separate Dover and Calais, the narrowest point of the Canal, the crossing is not without danger, especially when it is undertaken in wider and less controlled sections: a dozen people are believed to have lost their lives in the last few weeks. The United Kingdom is a land of immigration and those who cross the Channel on barges are a small part of those arriving in the country: according to The Migration Observatory of the University of Oxford, net immigration in 2019 was 270,000 people. But those who cross the Channel, who often end up asking for asylum, do not have the same political weight as others. After reaching his life’s political goal of achieving Brexit, Nigel Farage reinvented himself as a raft hunter and started posting videos on Twitter of landings on English shores, wondering what the Conservative government is doing.

Take back control was the slogan of the referendum campaign for Brexit. The intensification of the landings now exposes the government’s side to one of the main themes for which the UK has said goodbye to the EU. And it represents one of the points on which Johnson’s political future is at stake, certainly not the corruption scandals and double jobs of many parliamentarians that are full of political news in recent weeks. However, the inability of the owner of the Interior, Priti Patel, also the daughter of Asian refugees fleeing Uganda and nonetheless corifea of ​​the harsh rhetoric against the landings, is increasing Johnson’s frustration, who understand the centrality of the problem for his political future. A satirical table in yesterday’s Times portrays Patel on the beach, erect in front of the sea, who keeps repeating “I’m stopping the crossings of the Channel now! Now! Now!” while people continue to disembark all around. In recent months, Patel’s thunderous announcements have followed for a tightening on crossings and a review of the asylum application management system, declarations which have not been followed up by the facts.

And diplomatic pressure on France has also intensified, without whose collaboration in patrolling its northern coasts it is unthinkable to bring the phenomenon under control. However, it is difficult to believe that, in the middle of the electoral campaign, Macron decides to play in favor of the British and close an outlet that allows him to direct thousands of people out of France.