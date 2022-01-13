Johnson’s shaky apology for lockdown party: “I thought it was a business event”

“I want to apologize. I know that millions of people in this country have made extraordinary sacrifices in the past 18 months“. Thus begins the apology speech, in Parliament, by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the so-called partygate linked to several parties held in Downing Street during the lockdown, including one in the garden of the seat of government in May 2020. Johnson defended himself by arguing that the rules would not technically be violated but he acknowledged his country’s anger at seeing it in those circumstances, at a time when everyone was asking for enormous sacrifices. The opposition has stressed the fact that the premier has violated anti-Covid restrictions. The leader of the Labor Opposition Keir StarmerHe then called on him to resign, calling Johnson’s apology “worthless” and accusing him of lying to the House and to the British people.

Johnson however denied that it was a party – he thought it was just “a work event” – and immediately entrenched himself behind the results of an internal investigation. To that party he would have stayed for about 25 minutes in order to “thank the staff”. The request for resignation also came from the group leader of the Scottish independence activists of the SNP, Ian Blackford, and by other opposition party deputies. According to Blackford, the premier showed “contempt” towards the people: then he urged the Tory majority to revoke his trust as leader of the ruling party.

“I know the anguish they went through (the British, ed): unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their life the way they want or do the things they love. I know the anger they feel at me and with the government I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not properly followed by the people who make them. And while I can’t anticipate the conclusions of the ongoing investigation, I’ve learned enough to know that there were things we simply didn’t understand and I have to take responsibility. ‘

“When I went to that garden shortly after six on May 20, 2020, to thank groups of staff before returning to my office 25 minutes later to continue working – said Johnson – I implicitly believed that it was a business event. . In hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found another way to thank them. I should have recognized that while it can technically be said to fall within the laws, there are millions upon millions of people who simply would not see it that way, people who have suffered terribly, people who have been forbidden to meet loved ones inside. or outside, to them and to this Assembly I offer my heartfelt apologies », writes the Guardian.

