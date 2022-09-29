Join all arms for recovery, knowing that we can do it › Cuba › Granma

The situation is complex, but the first thing is to be convinced that we can recover, with work, with organization, said President Díaz-Canel. Photo: Revolution Studies

When difficult times have returned for Cuba –this time marked by the passage of Hurricane Ian, which has hit the province of Pinar del Río hard–, the cardinal formula is to “join arms and efforts, among all Cubans, and all Cubans to quickly solve this situation.

This was expressed in this way on Tuesday afternoon, at the Palace of the Revolution, by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, in a meeting that analyzed the impacts and measures after the passage of the cyclonic organism through national territory.

As analyzed by the Head of State, the essential thing is that “we all get involved in the recovery, with the concept that we are going to recover quickly and, furthermore, doing things better than they were when they were affected.”

“Here we must go from lamentation to recovery,” said the First Secretary at the afternoon meeting, which also included the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Esteban Lazo Hernández; the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Roberto Morales Ojeda; the Vice President of the Republic, Salvador Valdés Mesa; the head of the Ministry of the Interior, Division General Lázaro Alberto Álvarez Casas; as well as with the Hero of the Republic of Cuba, General of the Army Corps, Ramón Espinosa Martín, all members of the Political Bureau.

Díaz-Canel stated that the province of Pinar del Río is the “most complicated territory we have”; and he recalled that, equally, the provinces of “Havana, Artemisa, and Mayabeque, and to a lesser extent the Isle of Youth” present adverse situations.

“The situation is complex -he said-, but the first thing is to be convinced that we can overcome it and we are going to overcome it with work, with organization”. He valued that “it has gone to the provinces very quickly”; and that, if the weather conditions allow it, this Wednesday could be a day in which “a lot of progress is going to be made and the effects of all that organization are going to start to be seen.”

“I think – he stressed – that we have to work with the concept that we have developed in the neighborhoods: all the agencies, the companies that have been working in different provinces, that also work on the issue of recovery in the same place where they are located” .

The Head of State spoke of the work centers creating recovery synergies with all their workers, and that this should happen in schools, in dairy farms, in chicken sheds, in

all areas. He did not overlook the potential of the neighborhood brigades –because if each one cleans a part, he reasoned, the task goes ahead–; and he pondered the importance of young people, those who are in each affected province, and those who could move from one territory to another if necessary.

“We can face everything and we can fix everything,” said the President in another check-up in the morning: “Now what we have to do is have a lot of sensitivity in caring for people; because there are those who have lost their things; and surveys must be carried out to see how they can be helped».

Valuable data of interest shared in both check-ups on Tuesday, the doctor of Sciences Celso Pazos Alberdi, director of the Institute of Meteorology. Among other details, the expert stated that the hurricane-force winds had persisted over the province of Pinar del Río throughout the early hours of Tuesday; that at the edge of 3:25 in the morning the wall of the eye of the phenomenon made landfall in the south of that territory, in the area of ​​La Coloma; and that from that moment it began its movement towards the north, at a rate of about 20 kilometers per hour.

Celso Pazos Alberdi commented that the hurricane has had a “wide eye”, about 35 kilometers in diameter, which at some point reached 40. The cloudy bands, he added, have even reached the provinces of Ciego de Ávila, Camaguey and Sancti Spiritus.

It is, he pointed out, a very large cyclonic organism, with almost 600 kilometers in diameter, which explains the strong activity of showers, rains and electrical storms in almost the entire country; and that in the afternoon, almost Tuesday night, strong gusts of wind were still felt.

Through a video conference, the country’s leadership learned details about what has happened in the territories that have been affected by the hurricane. From the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud, it was learned about damages to homes. The Head of State wanted to know about the evacuees, about possible floods or about possible loss of human life. In relation to this last fact, it was reported at the meeting that there were no fatalities there.

From Pinar del Río, from where two deaths were reported in the afternoon check-up, it was learned that there are damages in all the municipalities of the province, in 100% of the electrical service, and that some 38,000 people had been evacuated. .

The highest authorities responsible for Communications, Hydraulic Resources, Energy and Mines, and Construction activities spoke. They gave an account of everything that is done so that the recovery is organized and in the best possible way.

The authorities of the provinces of Artemisa, Havana, Mayabeque, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara, Sancti Spíritus and Ciego de Ávila, updated the country’s leadership on the most urgent fronts in which efforts must be deployed; and the mass organizations, together with the Union of Young Communists, added ideas in line with the need to join forces, all of them, to overcome the current difficulties.

Something of special importance had been shared in the morning meeting by the second chief of the National Civil Defense General Staff, Colonel Luis Ángel Macareño Veliz, who emphasized that a very important stage now ensues, which has to do with the preparation damage and needs commissions, and with the paperwork offices in the affected territories.

In this sense, he stressed the need to have all the necessary documentation available, “so that the procedures are not delayed” that will make it possible to solve, as quickly as possible, the problems of the population.

He also called for “not to be reckless: now there are places where you cannot enter, there are places that are isolated, there are flooded areas, which you cannot enter suddenly.” He warned about those buildings or homes that may be in danger of collapsing, which must be thoroughly checked before any resident, evacuated in these hours, returns to them.

President Díaz-Canel oriented the authorities of Pinar del Río about fronts in which it is important to work. He talked about agriculture; to drain all possible fields; to harvest everything that has fallen, and immediately sow, rehabilitate plantations, “especially those of plantain and cassava, so as not to lose the funds we had.” He emphasized rescuing tobacco; in promoting a short-cycle planting campaign, as well as in updating organic gardens and orchards.

The Head of State expressed early that “another front is to work immediately to erase the footprint of the cyclone”; that is, it is important to remove fallen trees, debris, and similar traces in the shortest time possible. He also exhorted to work on power lines and communications; to keep the population permanently informed; and to order, above all through the mass organizations, the gestures of solidarity that will come from other provinces and from other places in Pinar del Río.

Díaz-Canel asked to pay close attention to the situation of the water supply, to recover electricity, and in places where there are generators we can have radios or televisions, so that in those places where there is no electricity, people have information.