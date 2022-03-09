Joining Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet? Florence Pugh about to join ‘Dune 2’

dunesthe saga starring Zendaya and Timothy Chalamet, is about to start filming its second installment, to which it would be added florence Pugh. If his signing takes place in the acclaimed science fiction adaptation directed by Denis Villeneuvethe actress -who is the new Black Widow of the UnMarvel Cinematic Universe- will bring to life Irulan Corrino.

As reported Variety, Oscar-nominated actress for his work on the latest film version of the classic little womenis about to close its incorporation into the production of Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros.











Dunes 2 will begin filming this summer and will be released, if all goes according to schedule, in October 2023. The first part has been a success in prizes and box offices, it was even nominated for Best Film in the Oscar 2022.

Who will Florence Pugh play in ‘Dune 2’?

Florence Pugh will give life to Princess Irulan Corrino the eldest of the five daughters of the Emperor Shaddam IV, the ruler of all mankind, who will become one of the love interests of Paul Atreides, the protagonist played by Timothy Chalamet.

This is a fundamental role in the future of dunes to the extent that it will take on a greater role if it continues developing the vast universe literary created by the novelist Frank Herbert.

In previous adaptations the role of Irulan was played by Virginia Madsen in the film directed by David Lynch (1984) and by Julie Cox in the miniseries Sons of Dune (2003).

Starring Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Zendaya (Chani), rebecca ferguson (Lady Jessica Atreides), oscar isaac (Duke Leto Atreides), Jason Momoa (Duncan Idaho), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Stellan skarsgård (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thufir Hawat), and dave baptist (Rabban Harkonnen), the first part of dunesand released in theaters in 2021.

Villeneuve’s tape ended without completing much of the plot of the original novel by Frank Herbertwhich made a sequel almost inevitable.

Official confirmation of the continuation of Paul Atreides’ odyssey on the desert planet came after the good performance of the film in theaters, where he raised more than 400 million despite being released simultaneously on streaming and in theaters in the United States.

