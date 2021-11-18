Joint account: whose money is it really

It is usually stipulated between spouses or, in any case, between members of the same family unit or between individuals (physical or legal) of a company. The Joint current account it is a very common practice and allows several people to access and carry out transactions on the same account.

In fact, we speak of dispute when there is a stipulation of a contract between the interested parties and the bank where you decide to open the account, without prejudice to the fact that, de facto, no one and the subjects should hold more than 50 % of the deposit and therefore care must be taken because, in the event that the payments arrive from only one of the signatories, the Revenue Agency could carry out checks to understand what the situation actually is and whose money it actually is.

But let’s go in order and see better what it is.

What is the joint current account

It is basically one of the common tools for managing money and expenses. To regulate this type of contract is the Civil Code, in art. 1854 which shows that “In the event that the account is held in the name of more than one person, with the right for them to carry out transactions even separately, the holders are considered jointly and severally creditors or debtors of the account balances”.

There are various types of CC, which we talked about in a previous IlGiornale.It article:

The separate signature account implies that all subjects can operate on the same account in the same way;

l account with joint signature according to which, in order to carry out the operations, the presence of all the joint holders of the operations is required.

There is also a hybrid form in which the parties establish which operations require joint signature or not.

Specifically, the conduct of joint holders is regulated by the Civil Code, with articles 1298 and 1954 which concern the internal conduct between holders and external relations with the credit institution. Opening a joint account also presupposes the possibility of some particular situations arising such as:

the transfer of money between joint holders in the event of the death of one of them

the cases related to divorce

the cases related to foreclosure

Precisely this particularity have prompted the Cassation to have to express himself by radically changing the current account setting.

What is happening

The Supreme Court of Cassation, with ord. n. 25684 of 22 September 2021, has upset the principle that the money paid into a joint current account is, de jure, jointly owned in equal parts by all co-holders.

The order arises following an assessment by the Revenue Agency against two spouses. The Agency believed that the sum paid by the wife and then withdrawn should be taxed by the entrepreneur husband, as this did not constitute a donation to the spouse of 50% of the figures for the sole fact of having a joint Cc; therefore, the judges, in giving reasons for the Revenue, have defined, in the specific case, that in the event that the origin is clear from only one of the two joint holders, the lighting of a Cc does not presuppose the possibility that those shares are not subject to personal income tax: “The payment of a sum of money by a spouse to a current account in the name of the other spouse does not in itself constitute an act of donation.”

In fact, the Supreme Court has established that the money deposited is the property of whoever paid it and belongs to whoever uses it through levies and various expenses. Consequently, the sums become taxable for personal income tax purposes as they would be added to one’s taxable income.