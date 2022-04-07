JoJo Siwa Cuts Her Iconic Ponytail in Extreme Hair Makeover: Before and After Photos E! News UK

JoJo Siwa cut off her signature ponytail and she showed off her hair makeover in a new Instagram video.

JoJo Siwa is known for her long blonde ponytail, but the 18-year-old decided to cut it all off in an extreme hair makeover. The YouTube star shared a video on Instagram with the caption, ‘Mayyyyy did something todayyy’, as she sat in a salon chair as the stylist quickly cut her hair.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

In the video, the song “Cool For The Summer” by Demi Lovato played while she sat with an apron on a chair. The stylist twirled her ponytail before taking scissors and chopping off the entire ponytail, leaving her hair in a short, shoulder-length lob.

It was fitting for JoJo to have this specific song playing in the background, because now that summer is approaching, it seems that JoJo wanted a new short haircut that will keep her looking cool all summer long.

Although we haven’t seen JoJo’s final look yet, it probably looks fabulous considering JoJo can pull off just about any look. We’re not the only ones who are super excited about her new cut, in fact, tons of her fans have taken to the comments section to rave about her new look.

One fan wrote, “IM LITTERALLLY STOKED,” while Dancing with the stars pro, Sharna Burgess, commented: “Ahhhhh !!!!! Other fan comments read “Omg I’m so excited” and even “You have a JoJo haircut awww I bet you look fabulous as always Hun I love you no matter what you’ll always be my beautiful daughter Queen of my heart.”