JoJo Siwa shares TikTok about Justin Bieber mocking his first car

This is not your typical teenage experience! JoJo Siwa shared a new video reflecting the weather justin bieber laughed at her first car.

“POV you are Justin Bieber when I got my first car”, the masked singer alum, 19, captioned a recent TikTok video. the old dance moms The star then used a green screen effect to stand in front of a throwback Instagram photo that showed her posing with the customized vehicle, then zoomed in on a comment left by the ‘Peaches’ crooner, 28, at the time. .

@itsjojosiwa #greenscreen this audio was made for me ♬ original sound – Anime Planet

The accompanying audio is an excerpt from The Vampire Diaries where Caroline Forbes (Candice King) intones, “Burn it. Did I say, ‘Stand there and look stupid?’ No, I said, ‘Burn. This.’” In her caption, Siwa added, “This audio was made for me.”

In December 2018, the Dancing with the stars alum, then 15, got a car with her face on it for Christmas. The BMW 4 Series Convertible featured a huge portrait of her on the bonnet and images of her DREAM tour on the sides.

When the happy teenager shared a photo of the car via Instagram, however, Bieber responded with the comment, “Burn it down.” At that time, JoJo’s mother, Jessalynn Siwagot involved writing “Burn Your Own Stuff”.

A few days later, the “Baby” singer clarified his thoughts on the car via Twitter. “@itsjojosiwa i have nothing against you it was the car and the colors i didn’t like,” he wrote at the time. “I really hope you didn’t think that was malicious or petty.”

Later, Bieber scoffed at the controversy when he came across a copy of the book. JoJo’s Guide to Doing Yourself: #DoItYourself when browsing. The Canada native shared an Instagram photo of the tome in January 2019, adding the caption, “Burn it. Ha ha jk.

JoJo responded with her own gag on social media, posting a photo of herself reading another of her books on a cardboard cutout of the “Boyfriend” singer. “Since @justinbieber loves my books now, I thought I’d read my new one to him. JoJo and BowBow CANDY KISSES,” the dancer wrote via Instagram in January 2019, adding a pre-order link for her fans.

Although Bieber and the YouTube star seem to be on good terms now, JoJo made headlines earlier this year for a dust with a different celeb. In July, the Nebraska native shocked fans when she brought up Candace Cameron Bure as the “rudest” celebrity she’s ever met while taking part in a TikTok challenge.

The Full house alum, 46, later revealed that she and JoJo discussed why she felt this way. When the “Boomerang” singer was 11, she asked Bure for a photo at an event, but the actress replied, “Not now.” JoJo explained that the moment stayed with her because she was so young.

“I will say just because I had a bad experience, that doesn’t mean she’s an awful human,” said the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star said later page 6 from the former Hallmark performer. “I think it was just an awkward moment for her, and the 11-year-old little me was so excited and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human ever.”