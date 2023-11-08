JoJo Siwa Was a Dance Moms Star and Had a Crush on Zendaya at 14

As JoJo Siwa says, her 14th birthday started “with a bang.” She was visiting Walmart headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas — to launch a new “JoJo doll,” naturally — when disaster struck. “A tornado started, so we had to go to the shelter,” Siwa, now 20, tells Bustle. “It was definitely a way to start (at age 14), that’s for sure.”

Natural disaster aside, Siwa was still able to make the most of her big day. Siwa fans wouldn’t expect anything less: since she’s made a name for herself dance Moms At 12 years old, she has always been known for her supernatural positive meaning. This ranges from their YouTube channel to their delightful original songs like “Boomerang” and “I Can Make You Dance” to their many Nickelodeon appearances and these days, they have an entire line up. jojo siwa now Podcast on iHeartMedia’s Vocal Podcast Network.

“I mean, (fame) came with its struggles, but overall, I was always really happy,” Siwa says. “No matter what happened, I was always able to see the positive side in things.” At the age of 14, Siwa was so eager to radiate this glow that she even started dressing completely “rainbow bright”: wearing Technicolor dresses, oversized bows, and shiny accessories. And since she’s been trading in her neon aesthetic, she hasn’t wavered in her demeanor. Take his recent turn on FOX’s reality competition, Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test, where he is often criticized for being too cheerful. “I was definitely a jokester,” she admits of her time on the show.

Although Siwa says her optimism is far from a crutch, it’s easy to see how it could have come in handy during her all-work and very little-play adolescence, which was spent attending business meetings and building her “brand.” Was spent in developing. , Nevertheless, Siwa insists that it is her innate quality that propelled her towards entertainment and continues to inspire her today. “The only thing I want to do in life is to make people around me happy. If I can do anything to make someone around me laugh, smile or giggle, I will absolutely do it,” she says. “It really started when I was little. (Then when it came to making videos for the Internet, I realized that I could make millions Happy.”

Below, Siwa reflects on her Zendaya crush, gray’s anatomy Obsession, and cupcake habit.

Take me back to 2017, when you were 14 years old. How were you feeling about life?

My mom and I had actually moved to LA permanently, and my dad and brother were still in Nebraska. We had a little apartment in Glendale, California, and I just wanted to be like Jake and Logan Paul. So I bought a blog camera for my mom, and I bought a blog camera for me, and I said, “I want you to be Logan, and I’m going to be Jake.”

You moved to LA to work, and from the outside it looks like you’ve done just that. But what did you actually do for fun?

Just normal kids stuff. I remember when I was 14, I went through a cupcake-making phase, so I would make cupcakes every day. I went through a phase where I went to the pool all the time. I was definitely in my gray’s anatomy Was. I didn’t have as much free time as the kids, but I always had fun and made the most of whatever I was doing. But I never felt sorry for myself.

Did you have friends of your own age?

I had friends, but they were all adults. I had my dancers who were my best friends. My mom, obviously, was my best friend. I got the chance to make friends with people my age but it never worked out. We hung out, but it was never like, “Oh, these are my people.”

You were known for having a very defined aesthetic. How did you first get into all the bows and glitter, and by age 14, did it still feel authentic to you?

I think it felt most authentic when I was 14-17 years old. Eighteen years old is when I thought, “Oh, this feels weird.” But when I was 14, I thought, “How can I look even brighter, even more crazy, even more perfect?”

Other than of gray, what did you like watching? On TV or YouTube.

At that time, on YouTube, I liked Jake and Logan Paul. I was crazy about Baby Ariel and Jacob Sartorius. I just thought they were the coolest people ever, which they were Are Best people ever. I liked Hannah Montana’s music and I also really liked “normal” Miley Cyrus. And dance Moms I saw every day of my life.

How were you feeling in your body at that time?

I went through puberty very late in life, (because I was) extremely active and stressed. I remember I didn’t have my “lady week” until I was about 16 years old. Then it didn’t happen consistently (until) I was 17. Now I say, “You’re a lucky rat. You didn’t have to deal with that.”

Did you have any celebrity crushes at that time?

I came out when I was 17 years old. When I was 14, I had a crush on Zac Efron, but I thought it was to hide my crush on Zendaya. I guess I just wanted an excuse to say that I really liked (the greatest showman‘s) “Rewrite the stars.” but he was No For Zac Efron.

In fact, I find myself being able to compliment men on the lines of “I think that guy is really attractive”. But my standards for women are very tough. I think all women are beautiful, but it takes a lot for me to actually have a crush on them way More.

What advice would you give 14-year-old JoJo?

Drag! Because you’re going to lose all your flexibility and then have to get it back immediately dancing with the Stars, I would tell 14 year old JoJo to enjoy those cupcakes because one day you will care about eating them, so enjoy them when you don’t care. And I would tell 14-year-old JoJo to keep doing what she’s doing. I wouldn’t change anything.

