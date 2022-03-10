JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R is coming to consoles and PC this fall

Bandai Namco and CyberConnect2 announced during the last State of Play JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle Ran expanded and improved version of the fighting game JoJos Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle that came to Spain for PS3 in 2014. This reissue will be available in early fall on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC celebrating the 35th anniversary of the original story and the 10th anniversary of the anime it adapts.

Like the original, it faithfully adapts the aesthetics of the manga and anime with dramatic expressions, onomatopoeia, and shading that mimics Hirohiko Araki’s stroke. In total it offers 50 playable charactersfrom Jonathan Joestar to Jotaro Kujo, Dio, Jolyne Cujoh and many other characters that appear in the most emblematic combats of each story of jojo.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R includes All Star Battle, Arcade, Online, Versus, Practice and Gallery. The main mode, All Star Battle, features combat between characters from the original game, but there are also others created specifically for All Star Battle R. In fact, you can play more than a hundred matches with different settings and rules, get cosmetic skins for the fighters and unlock art in the gallery.

gameplay changes

The team ensures that, although the base is that of the original adjustments have been made that affect the pace of combat and effects that stop the action on impact, as well as impulses in the air.” And with voice actors dubbing the sixth part of the anime, the game does justice to the entire series. to the All Star Battle original or not, you will enjoy the experience,” says Bandai Namco.

“We are not going to deny that there are rounder alternatives with a more grateful sense of progression, but we guarantee that nothing you like jojothe style of this study or the light-hearted combat you are going to end up hooked thanks to the large amount of content. In short, it works outstandingly as an adaptation and remarkably as a fighting title, “we told him in his analysis.