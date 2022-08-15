‘Joker 2’: 6 films where Lady Gaga has acted

What was once an open secret is now official, as the successful singer Lady Gaga is the one chosen to give life to the multifaceted harley quinn and star alongside Joaquin Phoenix, the new tape DC Comics ‘Joker: Folie a Deux‘ directed by filmmaker Todd Phillips.

We all definitely agree that the artistic career of the interpreter of ‘Born This Way‘ is amazing. She has won 13 Grammys, five of her musical albums were number 1 in the United States and worldwide, but, especially, apart from being one of the most important and successful women in the music industryhas participated in recent years in different films with which he has been demonstrating, in all its splendor, his great acting talent.

For this reason, today we bring you in this note all about his film career.

‘Machete Kills’ (2013)

In this film, he put himself in the shoes of an unscrupulous killer with a lot of glamor and shared roles with different actors such as Mel Gibson, Antonio Banderas, Vanessa Hudgens, Jessica Alba, Danny Trejo, among others.

‘Muppets 2: Most Wanted’ (2014)

The artist appeared in the film as herself singing along with Tony Bennett, Ricky Gervais, Ty Burrell, Tina Fey and the Muppets, the remembered song ‘We’re doing a sequel.

‘Sin City: A Lady I’d Kill For’ (2014)

Lady Gaga played in this film a waitress call Bertha and acted with outstanding stars from Hollywood like Eva Green, Rosario Dawson, Josh Brolin, Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis.

‘A star is born’ (2018)

One of his most successful films is, without a doubt, this film because with his role as allya waitress turned singer, managed to get a nomination as ‘Best actress‘ in the Oscar awards of 2019.

‘The Gucci House’ (2021)

In this film, the Hollywood star plays Patricia Reggianiwho was sentenced to 18 years in prison for being the intellectual author of the murder of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci, grandson of the founder of the Italian luxury goods firm.