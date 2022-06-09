Joker 2 Does Folie à Deux anticipate that Harley Quinn will appear with Joaquin Phoenix?

MADRID, June 9. (CultureLeisure) –

After official confirmation that the joker sequel is up and running again with Joaquin Phoenix as lead Y Todd PhillipsDirectorNow the first theories about the hypothetical plot are beginning to emerge. And many of them derive from the provisional title of the film, Joker: Folie à Deux, and the implications that could have that name in the continuation of the story of Arthur Fleck.

Folie à Deux is a French expression whose literal translation “madness of two” either “shared madness“And with that in mind, there are not a few fans of the Clown Prince of Crime, who wonder if her psycho partner and occasional partner, Harley Quinn, will appear in the new installment.

And it is that, despite being a provisional title Shared by PhilipsDC fans believe they have found in said title a clear indication that could reveal the arrival of the partner in crime of Batman’s archenemy.

A not unreasonable possibility considering that, in the comics, the character of Harley Quinzel has been since its inception (in September 1992 for the Batman animated series) one of the great engines of the Joker stories through their relationship as passionate as it is extremely complex and toxic.

Already in David Ayer’s film, Suicide Squad in 2016, with Margot Robbie playing the anti-heroine for the first time alongside Jared Leto as Joker It already showed how toxic the close bond they shared was.

And although Robbie embodied the character on two more occasions, being in Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn in 2020 and last year in the sequel/reboot of James Gunn Suicide Squadboth films already showed a fully emancipated Quinn from Joker.

That’s why fans believe Todd Phillips could have plans for the anti-heroine and will include Phoenix in the Joker sequel as his criminal sidekick. In any case, what seems completely impossible is that it is the version of Margot Robbiesince Phoenix’s Joker is a independent story of the rest of the fabric of the DC Extended Universe as is also, for example, batman, the film starring Robert Pattinson.





A NEW ARTHUR FLECK DISORDER

However, we must also remember that the title of the new installment in which the director works, Folie à Deux, also refers to shared psychotic disorder. A strange syndrome diagnosed by Charles Lasègue and Jules Falret in the 19th century in which the paranoias or delusions typical of psychosis are transmitted from one individual to another.

Bearing in mind that the first installment carried out a deep and exhaustive analysis of the complex mind of Arthur Fleck, the inclusion of Harley Quinn in the plot could take it to new levels of madness. In this way, the film could focus on fully exploring his disturbing personality as the Joker and how he shares and conveys his delusions.

Yet another option is the sequel delves into the origins of their relationshipas well as in the early stages of the criminal romance that arose between them afterwards, forming an unstoppable tandem just like in staples.

Of course, there is also the possibility that this madness will be shared with a new Prince Clown of Crime and not with his prickly and lethal henchman. In fact, Willem Dafoe, Long associated with the Joker from The Batman, he assured a few months ago that he “fantasized” about the possibility that the story of Todd Phillips’ film would be explored in its sequel. the existence of an impostor of the Phoenix character who was played by Dafoe himself.