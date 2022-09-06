Joker 2: Folie à Deux signs the renowned Brendan Gleeson to his cast

The sequel to joker, titled Folie a DeuxHe added a new member to his cast. And it is that, after the incorporation of Lady Gaga as the new face of Harley Quinn, the film added to its cast the name of Brendan Gleesonrecognized for his participation in the film saga Harry Potter as Professor Alastor “Mad Eye” Moody and in the police series mr mercedesbased on the Stephen King novels.

As reported dead linethe interpreter, who appeared in films such as Gangs of New York by Martin Scorsese, In Bruges or the saga Harry Potter, was chosen to be part of the cast of this new installment with Joaquín Phoenix playing Arthur Fleck again. Nevertheless, At the moment, the details of the character that Gleeson will play or what his role will be in the future of the events of the plot are unknown.

The announcement about the incorporation of the acclaimed Irish interpreter to the more than expected Joker 2again with Todd Phillips behind the cameras, comes weeks after it was announced that Zazie Beetz will repeat as Sophie Dummond, her character in the first film, This is great news for fans of the Clown Prince of Crime. Above all, because in In Bruges Gleeson has already shared scenes with another member of the Bat-Man cinematic universe: Colin Farrell.who embodies in the most recent adaptation of the dark knight, batmanto Oswald Cobblepott, better known among staples fans as The Penguin.

The latest addition to the cast was Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, a character who until now was played by Margot Robbie in the DC Universe. Rumors about the appearance of Gaga as Quinn were unleashed after the director announced that the film will be titled Folie à Deux, a French expression whose literal translation is “madness of two” or “shared madness”. and that refers to a strange syndrome diagnosed by Charles Lasègue and Jules Falret in the 19th century in which the paranoia or delusions typical of psychosis are transmitted from one individual to another.

The first film of joker It had a budget of just $55 million and grossed over $1 billion at the box office, making it the most profitable R-rated comic book movie in history, as at awards season. where she was one of the great winners. In fact, The film was nominated for 11 Oscars, including best picture and best direction for Phillips, and won two statuettes, best actor for its star Phoenix and best original score for Hildur Guonadóttir. For now, the announced theatrical release date will be October 4, 2024.