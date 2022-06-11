‘Joker 2’ is official and will have Joaquin Phoenix back

Joaquin Phoenix will play the character of ‘Joker’ again in a sequel to direct Todd Phillipswho confirmed the project by uploading a photograph of the script to his Instagram profile.

The new title for the second part of ‘Joker’

In another snapshot shared by the filmmaker appears joaquin phoenix, oscar winner for giving life to the well-known villain, reading that same script, whose provisional title is: ‘Joker: Folie Deux‘.

Such is the mystery surrounding this film, that the Warner Bros. studio, responsible for the first film, limited itself to sharing the photographs on its Twitter profile, but avoided making any comments about the project or the possible release date.

Joker’s mental disorders

Although neither the actor nor the director delved into the publication, the title of the script suggests that the sequel will continue to explore the mental disorders of its protagonist.

‘Folie Deux’ (in Spanish, ‘Madness of two’) is a disorder in which two or more people share psychiatric symptoms, usually delusions, defined in the International Classification of Diseases ICD-10.

Some fans of the franchise DC Comics began to speculate on the possibility that the new film adds the character of harley quinnthe eternal companion of the Joker in the comics, whom margot robbie has brought to life on the big screen.

The first installment of ‘joker‘, released in 2019, was a resounding box office success that earned more than $1 billion around the world and achieved 12 nominations for scars, something very unusual for a film based on a comic.