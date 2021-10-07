Joker 2, Joaquin Phoenix opens up to the possibility of the second film

During a recent interview, the actor allegedly hinted that a sequel to the masterpiece he played in 2019 could arrive. Speaking of the character he played in Todd Phillips’ film, he said: “There are some things about him that we might explore in the future.” However, he did not go out of balance, adding that he does not know if they could “currently do such a thing”. But to give hope to fans had already been The Hollywood Reporter, according to which the 2nd film will be made

Joaquin Phoenix talked about the possibility of a sequel to Joker, not really saying that the thing is certain, clearly, also because otherwise where do we put the suspense? And only an actor like Phoenix knows how much suspense is fundamental …

In reality we are also playing his game, putting hype to the fire… For now, nothing is certain, so there is still no toast. Because it would really be a toast to the news of the arrival of a sequel to the greatest masterpiece among the films released in 2019 (and which in fact has accumulated Oscar nominations, hitting the record of 11 nominations. And then winning two statuettes, as well as two Golden Globes, the Golden Lion in Venice and many other awards). Usually you never get out of balance. Usually. Then, there is Joker, with which it is not possible to avoid doing it as far as enthusiasm is concerned. Alas, on the other hand, one who has not been unbalanced is Joaquin Phoenix, who has not entered too much into the merits of the feasibility or otherwise of a sequel, launching only one hook (of hope, however, not of deception, hopefully). We are all hooked on. Interviewed by The Playlist, the actor would have hinted that he could arrive Joker 2.

Speaking of the character he played in the 2019 Todd Phillips-directed film, he said: “There are some things about him that we might explore in the future.” And here the enthusiasm of the fans (of Phoenix fans but also of the seventh art fans in general) was uncorked like a bottle of champagne at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve. But, as at any self-respecting New Year’s Eve, the imminent disappointment immediately arrived: “But I don’t know if we could actually do such a thing”, added the star, thus dampening the spirits of all hopefuls.

The “spoiler” of The Hollywood Reporter

Joker 2, the director of the first film Todd Phillips will write the sequel? If Joaquin Phoenix was not unbalanced in telling us whether or not “this sequel has to be done or not, neither tomorrow nor ever“(Quoting one of Don Rodrigo’s talents, when he orders Don Abbondio not to celebrate the wedding between Renzo and Lucia), it was instead The Hollywood Reporter. If Don Abbondio had the Bible in his hands when the famous intimidating phrase was pronounced, we have “the entertainment Bible” in hand: The Hollywood Reporter, precisely. THR (for friends) on November 20, 2019 he exclusively reported a news greeted by all with extreme enthusiasm. It has indeed “spoiled” that Joker 2 yes that “we have to do”. In November 2019, he revealed that a second film was planned, which is even already in the works.

And, according to the same source, the director who directed the original, Todd Phillips, is expected to return as a co-writer for the sequel. To talk about it was an article that appeared on the website of The Hollywood Reporter dedicated to the “100 best lawyers in Hollywood”. On that occasion, a sort of ranking of the most requested lawyers by the stars was drawn up and one of the most popular was also mentioned, the lawyer Warren Dern of the law firm Sloane Offer Weber & Dern, Warren Dern whose clients include Zack Snyder and Amy Poehler , among others. And then guess who? That’s right: Todd Phillips.

In the article, referring to Phillips, it was pointed out that he had “struck a deal to co-write the next chapter of Joker”, Thus returning for the umpteenth time to talk about this new dedicated film.

The original film

Joker, we continue to work on the sequel to the film But now let’s move on to the real protagonist of this whole debate: Joker, the 2019 film that was acclaimed by critics and audiences around the world. If it weren’t a masterpiece with a capital C, we wouldn’t be here debating if and when there will be a new chapter. Loading... Advertisements The film is based on the DC Comics character of the same name but is disconnected from the DC Extended Universe.

The protagonist of the film is Joaquin Phoenix, flanked by Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy and Brett Cullen.

The film won the Golden Lion at the 76th Venice International Film Festival, two Golden Globes and two Academy Awards out of eleven nominations (record for the edition), becoming the first film based on a DC Comics character to compete in the category of the best film. It is also the second film based on a comic book character to have been nominated in this category.

Joker, the film that changed cinecomics Phoenix masterfully falls into the dual role of Arthur Fleck / Joker. It is an aspiring stand-up comedian suffering from severe mental disorders who will face a disastrous upsurge caused by the alienation of society. Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the seventh actor to step into the shoes of this legendary character, transposing him from comics to the big screen. Before him, actors Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson (whose Joker is played in some flashbacks by Hugo Blick and David Hodges), Heath Ledger and Jared Leto played the Joker.

Joker, the backstage photos with Joaquin Phoenix Phoenix lost 24 pounds to get into character. And for the Joker laugh he studied the footage of people suffering from an emotional disorder of neurological origin known as pseudobulbar syndrome. His immersion in the role was total: physical, with strong weight loss and laughter echoed on people with emotional disorders; mental, reading various publications relating to the bombers of politicians and important figures. Before he was involved in the film, Leonardo DiCaprio was considered for that role. But by now we couldn’t even imagine a Joker other than the one played by Joaquin Phoenix. Just review the trailer for Joker to understand what we are talking about.