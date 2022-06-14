Joker 2 Lady Gaga | What character will Lady Gaga play in the sequel? | harley quinn

Ultra-interesting news has come from the Hollywood industry, after the confirmation of Joker 2 weekend. This because now the singer Lady Gaga I would be negotiating to be part of the film and in a no less important role.

Last week Todd Phillips confirmed that in conjunction with Joaquin Phoenix they are working on the creation of Joker: Folie a Deuxthe sequel to the hit 2019 movie.

A photo of the thick script in the foreground and another with the actor going over the text in an apartment with an impressive view, were enough to detonate the enthusiasm of the fans.

Joker 2 | What character will Lady Gaga play in the sequel?

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga is in talks with Warner Bros. to be part of the cast that will give life to the long-awaited sequel about the killer clown and archenemy of Batman.

In the event that everything continues smooth sailing, the artist would interpret would become nothing less than harley quinnalthough obviously in a very different universe from the version that Margot Robbie has brought to life in the films of suicide squad Y birds of prey.

On the other hand, and in the most curious note of the Hollywood transcendence, is the fact that apparently Joker 2 it would be a musical.

In any case, the approach of Phillips to Gaga is not strange. The director officiated as producer of A Star is Bornthe film that made the singer the winner of an Oscar for Best Original Song.