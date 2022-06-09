‘Joker’ behind the scenes: 4 Joaquin Phoenix follies during the filming of the DC movie – CINEMABLEND

The actor took home the Oscar for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in Todd Phillips’ film about the Clown Prince of Crime.

The master, Her, Gladiator… Joaquin Phoenix has known how to make the characters in his films not easy to forget, but if there is a role that has marked his career, it is that of Arthur Fleck in joker. The film, directed by Todd Phillips, tells the origin story of the DC Clown Prince of Crime and added 11 nominations in the Oscarof which he won two: Best Original Soundtrack Y best Actor for Phoenix.

After years of talking about the possibility that Joker 2 is a reality, Phillips has recently confirmed that the script for the sequel is written and that Phoenix is ​​already reading it. And she has shared a couple of photos on Instagram giving the good news. Titled -at least provisionally- Joker: Folie a Deuxthe project has not yet been officially announced by Warner Bros.but everything indicates that the studio will want to try to repeat the success of the first installment, which in addition to the awards also exceeded one billion dollars box office.

Phoenix, who is known for getting into his characters, has already shown in Joker what he is capable of. So, in order to wait for confirmation of his return as Arthur Fleck in the second installment, we remember four of Phoenix’s follies behind the scenes of the filming of joker:

Weightloss

As other interpreters like Christian Bale or Jared Leto have accustomed us, Phoenix also underwent an important physical transformation to play Arthur Fleck in joker. The interpreter lost about 23 kilos to play the Clown Prince of Crime in the Phillips-directed film.

phoenix counted in Access Hollywood what am I looking for medical guidance to make sure he lost as much weight without putting his health at risk. “It’s something I’ve done before and you work with a doctor who monitors you and it’s safe,” she said. His diet, to achieve his goal, was based on foods such as apples, lettuce and steamed green beans.

Also. the actor told Jimmy Kimmel Livea program he attended during the promotion of the film, which stopped socializing because that meant eating more than necessary.

You can appreciate the physical change of Phoenix by watching the movies he made before joker What You were never really here (available in filmin, hbo max and Prime Video), Maria Magdalena Y The Sister Brothers (available at Filmin).

jump into a car

In addition to the drastic physical change, Phoenix also did some of his action scenes for the film. Between them: getting hit by a car. During the filming of the film, the paparazzi recorded and photographed the actor in costume recording the scene in question.

If you have seen the movie, you will know that this moment corresponds to when the protagonist is chased by the policemen played by Shea Whigham and Bill Camp. In the video you can see that Phoenix crashes against the vehicle’s window and even rolls to the hood and then ends up on the ground. No cables or mats.

Dislocating the knee

In January 2020, when Phoenix was already sounding like one of the big names heading into awards season, a tweet went viral. “Joaquin dislocated his knee filming this scene in Joker, give him the Golden Globe”, said the message, which was accompanied by a video in which the actor is seen kicking some garbage bags in an alley. In the ending, he sits on the ground holding his knee.

The truth is that the tweet not only went viral because of the curiosity aroused by the fact that the actor dislocated his knee, but also because many people made fun of the message. “And? Timothée Chalamet fucked a peach. Where is his Golden Globe,” said a user, referring to the commented scene from Call Me By Your Name. “Judi Dench raised her leg over his head at 85 years old,” replied another speaking about cats. “So? Emilia Clarke had to go fire retardant and she’s not complaining,” says another about Game of Thrones.

His behavior on set

During Phoenix’s appearance in Jimmy Kimmel Livethe program showed a behind-the-scenes video in which the apparently angry actor tries to focus and complains to the film’s cinematographer Lawrence Sher.

“The constant whisper,” says the actor in the video. “Shut the fuck up, man. I’m trying to find something real.”. Sher reacts by calling her Cher and making fun of her diva behavior. “It’s not an insult. Cher, is it? She’s a singer, an actress, a dancer, a fashion icon. How the hell is that an insult?” Phoenix replies before walking off the set and walking away from the camera.

The actor said, after the video was shown: “It was supposed to be private. I’m a little embarrassed. I’m sorry. I’m sorry you guys had to see that.”.

