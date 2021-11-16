Joker on Channel 5: all the predecessors of Joaquin Phoenix in the cinema

Italian first free-to-air viewing of the 2019 film that earned the American actor the Oscar

Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the movie “Joker” (2019)

Joker, masterfully performed by Joaquin Phoenix, was certainly one of the most successful films of recent years and this evening (21.20 hours) Channel 5 will broadcast it. It will be a first free-to-air Italian vision of the 2019 film directed by Todd Phillips, in which Phoenix is ​​also joined by the great Robert De Niro. In 2020 he will win theOscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role. But, before him, who were the actors who played the most perfidious and deranged villain in the history of cinema? Let’s retrace them together.

Well before Joaquin Phoenix there was Cesar Romero: the first Joker of cinema

The first appearance of Joker outside of comics dates back to 55 years ago. Cesar Romero, actor and dancer of Cuban origin, played the supervillain in the bizarre TV series Batman broadcast from 1966 to 1968. As well as in the resulting film (Batman by Leslie H. Martinson in 1966, the first feature film dedicated to the Bat Man). Of that very comic version and characterized by bright colors they still remember today famous acronym and the fist fights complete with onomatopoeic writings to emphasize punches and kicks. The very elaborate plans (sometimes bordering on ridicule if seen today) of Joker remain, but without that streak of cruelty which we will see later.

Jack Nicholson: the gangster

20 years pass and, in the late 1980s, it was decided to go big. To bring the Joker to life, he relied on an actor of great importance who had already won two Oscars. We are talking about Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton’s antagonist in the film Batman (1989) directed by Tim Burton. His incarnation of the villain still has many admirers today. The image of the mad criminal boss was very well reproduced (killer of Bruce Wayne’s parents) in its continuous transformations. All while always maintaining the vein of humor that characterizes the figure of the Joker, mixing with his own classic evil laugh a disturbing trait that completed the charm of the incarnation.

Heath Ledger: chaos

It took another twenty years (2008) before seeing the Joker again on the big screen, in the new version present in the trilogy of Christopher Nolan. The young Heath Ledger, an actor who was slowly establishing himself in Hollywood at that time, was chosen to play him. Also thanks to one outstanding characterization of the script, Ledger managed to overturn expectations and shock the audience with his own interpretation. He turned the Villain into a anarchist thug bringer of chaos, iconic to the point of becoming legendary meme, in anti-hero whose face ended up on gadgets and T-shirts (his famous phrase “Why so serious?”). The Australian actor, who died a few days after filming ended, will be posthumously awarded theOscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Jared Leto was the last Joker before Joaquin Phoenix

If Ledger’s transformation turned mainly on punk, Jared Leto embodied a Joker who was inspired by the hip-hop world, with tattoos and not indifferent body modifications, equally distant from the elegance of the comic Joker. Controversial and subject to debate, in Suicide Squad (directed by David Ayer, 2016) did not convince audiences and critics alike. Also because Leto’s interpretation is there shorter in terms of overall time among all the film versions of Joker, currently being present only in a secondary role (almost a cameo). In any case, Leto then returned to impersonate the villain in at least another DC universe film: Zack Snyder’s Justice League, of 2021.

Many were also his voice actors

Joker was not just a face, but also a voice, in quite a number of series ei animation film. For 25 years, between cartoons, TV movies and video games, he was dubbed Mark Hamill, namely the Luke Skywalker from Star Wars. His evil laugh remains unforgettable for anyone who has seen the original versions of these products; in the Italian ones, Riccardo Peroni replaced him. Among the many voice actors he also remembers Zach Galifianakis, famous for example for the character of Alan in Hangover. in that little gem that is LEGO Batman – The Movie, lends his voice to an amazing parody of the Joker, all to laugh.

